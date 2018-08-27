As a demolition crew prepares to remove what’s left of a historic Gold Coast home that burned to the ground three months ago, authorities say the investigation into the cause of the fire has reached a dead end.
“We’ve pretty much exhausted all our efforts at this point,” said Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris. “And it still remains suspicious.”
The size and intensity of the blaze at the long-vacant house led investigators to label the event as suspect early on. No breakthrough clues came from the standard investigative methods used by the department’s arson unit, which usually includes assessing the scene and interviewing witnesses. And the unstable nature of the ruins prevented investigators from going inside to determine the exact origin of the flames or whether substances like gasoline were used, Morris said.
Morris said the unit has already done "what we can do" to close the book on the fire, saying the case will stay open in the event someone comes forward with new information at some point.
In mid-May, firefighters were called to the 700 block of West 6th Street for reports of an early morning structure fire that could be seen from as far as Rock Island. Firefighters worked flames from the outside of the structure until it fizzled out, staying on scene for several hours to douse the remaining brick skeleton with water.
“For lack of better terms, it was impressive to see,” Morris said. “It was a big wall of fire. There was significant enough damage that we’re not gonna risk lives (of firefighters) to save ... property that’s been that far damaged."
The home was slated for an emergency demolition by the city shortly after the fire, a routine process for structures that pose a safety concern. Last week, Davenport aldermen gave the final go-ahead to pay area contractor McAdam Inc. nearly $20,000 to clear the lot.
By Friday, a construction-yellow excavator bearing the company name was parked on the property.
Built near the end of the Civil War, the massive home was constructed in the Richardsonian Romanesque architectural style, fitted with grand arches and a castle-like tower on its eastern front. Dubbed the H.H. Andresen House after its owner, a businessman, investor and city alderman, the house was a well-known historic landmark of one of the city's oldest neighborhoods. Last year, it was included on a walking tour of historic places organized by the German-American Heritage Center.
Over the years, the house had fallen into disrepair. It was last owned by an area home builder, who neighbors hoped would restore the house to its former glory. But the man died of cancer before restoration was complete, leaving possession of the house to his sister a few months before it burned down.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, recalled spotting the blaze from her nearby home and running outside barefoot in her nightgown to catch a glimpse of the event. She said she initially thought several homes were burning.
“The whole sky was on fire,” Meginnis said.
Meginnis called the loss of the historic home "heartbreaking," saying the house had survived well over a century before it was simply "gone in a flash." But, once the lot is cleared of the debris left behind by the relic of early Davenport, she said the neighborhood will "move on."
"Maybe someone will come and decide maybe someday, 'Wow, this is a great place to put a house,'" she said. "It won't be (the Andresen House), because you can't afford to build that. But it'll be something."