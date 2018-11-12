It has been nearly six months since Sneaky Pete’s Woodfire Grill closed in LeClaire, and the former restaurant is still somewhat the talk of the town.
“People are still talking about how much they miss it,” Cindy Bruhn, the town’s tourism manager said. “And if they haven’t been to LeClaire in awhile, people are still discovering that it’s not there. And they’re surprised and disappointed.”
The bar and restaurant, at 207 N. Cody Road, closed in May after 18 years of having a “big presence,” Bruhn said, in the main strip of eateries and shops in LeClaire.
“It was very popular and well loved,” she said. “It was kind of a hometown place.”
Owner Russell Schickling announced he was closing Sneaky Pete’s via a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, noting that it was “time for a new chapter.”
Residents and tourists have since been curious about what the next chapter for the building would look like. And, it looks as if they may have to continue waiting.
In the post, Schickling said the building’s owner had plans to remodel it. The building has been owned by a restaurant group headed by Craig Wagner since November 2016, according to country records. The group also owns Steventon’s, Blue Iguana, Governor’s Pub & Grill, City Limits and The Big Black Box.
Joe Janz, the group’s marketing manager, said via email last week that the group “would like to add clarity to the status of Sneaky Pete’s” and provided a written statement that pointed out that the group “simply owns the property,” of which Sneaky Pete’s was a tenant.
The statement continued:
“At this time there are no plans of any kind. At some point we will begin to discuss options for the property. Please be assured, like the rest of our businesses, we will do our very best and always put the community, our staff and our customers first with whatever decision is made.”
Even though there are no official plans, Bruhn said she has no doubt that “they will do something great with it.”
“That’s why they are taking their time and trying to do the right thing for the space, which is good,” she said. “But we do miss having something there.”
Meanwhile, downtown LeClaire is down another restaurant: D's Smokin' BBQ and Taphouse, which opened in late 2017 at 106 S. Cody Rd., LeClaire, closed in October.