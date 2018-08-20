Imagine a stranger, with a camera, walks up to you and asks something like, “What are you struggling with most right now?”
What would you say?
That’s the idea behind a recently-revamped Facebook page, called “Humans of the Quad-Cities, which aims to share snippets — the good, bad, serious and silly — of Quad-Citians’ stories.
Inspired by Humans of New York, the popular photoblog that has been a social media staple since 2010, the local version had been inactive since late 2015 until two weeks ago, when Kelly Rehnberg, a Rock Island based photographer, announced she would be taking it over and wrote, “I'd love to hear your stories, share your wisdom and begin documenting pieces of your lives.”
The post attracted more than 400 likes and 50 shares.
“That made me think, ‘Wow, this is something people really want here,’” Rehnberg, 32, said.
Rehnberg had a hunch people would be excited to see activity on the page again, after a three-year hiatus.
“It’s just our nature to be interested in people’s stories,” she said. “I think everyone is a little bit nosy, whether they want to admit it or not.”
There was a stretch of time, though, that Rehnberg doubted she’d be able to tell stories via the Humans of the Quad-Cities platform.
Rehnberg quit her job teaching at Wilson Middle School, Moline, in May to pursue her photography business, called Cadenza Photo Imaging, full-time. Around the same time, she reached out to the Humans of the Quad-Cities Facebook page to express her interest in taking it over.
Four months went by without a response.
How it started
Following an afternoon trip to the Freight House Farmers Market, Alex Benzon noticed a man sitting on a bench in Davenport’s LeClaire Park.
She took a seat on a nearby bench facing the Mississippi River and casually asked the stranger, “Hey, how’s it going?” Conversation flowed easily and soon turned deep.
“And it just struck me,” Benzon said. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is the moment.’”
Benzon snapped a photo of the man with her phone and posted it a few hours later on , with an excerpt from their exchange: "Through all of the hardship, how do you keep going? No matter what. Keep the love."
That post, on Nov. 2014, marked the official start of the Humans of the Quad-Cities Facebook page.
Benzon, a “huge admirer” of Humans of New York, thought a chapter-of-sorts in her hometown could “help celebrate our differences and our similarities.”
“The concept reminded me of the saying, ‘It’s hard to hate up close,’” she said. “It’s hard to judge someone when you really talk to them and hear their story, because that generates openness and empathy. And I think we can all benefit from that.”
She talked to a married couple about how they met, asked a man why he was such a loyal fan of the Chicago Bears and asked a female musician what it was like to be the only woman in the band.
Benzon made a list of conversation-starting questions, inspired by Humans of New York founder Brandon Stanton. One of her go-to questions was, “What are you struggling with most right now?”
“The answer to that question kind of found its way out in one way or another,” Benzon said. “Each person would sort of talk about what was driving them, whether it was something difficult or wonderful, in their lives.”
'Hey, can I take your photo?'
For no particular reason, Benzon stopped posting on the page about a year after she started it. She also has since moved to Denver, Colorado.
Earlier this month, she “randomly” noticed Rehnberg’s message on the Humans of the Quad-Cities page.
“It totally surprised me,” Benzon said. “It makes me really happy that someone would want to keep it going and that she really believes in the idea."
Benzon responded, giving Rehnberg her blessing to manage the page.
Rehnberg’s reaction? It included a lot of exclamation points.
Since that day — Aug. 8 — Rehnberg has gotten a steady start. She is striving to post daily on Humans of the Quad-Cities.
“I’m just interested in capturing people being people,” she said. “The real stuff. The raw stuff. Whatever they want to share.”
So far, Rehnberg’s portraits have featured the winners of Analog Arcade Bar’s skeeball league, a furniture delivery person, a bartender, a child holding up a bundle of dandelions and a downtown Davenport “regular” who wanted to give a shout-out to his favorite place to eat egg rolls.
“It’s good to expose people to stories that are different from theirs,” Rehnberg said. “I think people’s stories are really important. You see someone walking on the street and it’s easy to make all these assumptions about them and there could be this incredible story behind who they are or what they’re going through right now.”
In addition to celebrating Quad-Citians, Rehnberg, a self-acclaimed introvert, said the side-project offers a “good personal challenge.”
“It’s not really my nature to walk up to a stranger and say, ‘Hey, can I take your photo?” she said. “It can be a little scary. But it’s worth it to talk to that person and hear their story.”