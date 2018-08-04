Try 1 month for 99¢

LeClaire and Port Byron have their identities as well as their community pride tied up in a rope — a wet 680-pound rope. 

Tuggers from Pleasant Valley High School pull against Riverdale High School on the Illinois side , Saturday, August 12, 2017, during the 31st annual Tugfest between LeClaire Iowa and Port Byron Illinois. Riverdale out pulled Pleasant Valley 93.5 feet to 40.9 feet.

On Saturday, August 11, the two river towns will pull together for the 32nd year of Tug Fest. The now three-day festival, held on both sides of the river, draws dozens of tuggers and tens of thousands of spectators to the Iowa and Illinois riverfronts for the annual tug-of-war over the Mississippi River. 

"We still hold the distinction as the only sporting event that closes the Mississippi River down," said Kari Long, president of Tug Fest Iowa in LeClaire.

Eleven teams from each side — including one all-women team from both states — will go to battle with the 2,700-foot rope stretched between the river neighbors. Each bout lasts a total of three minutes and the side with the most winning teams takes home the coveted Alabaster Eagle in Flight trophy as well as the bragging rights.

Port Byron, which holds last year's title, has won 20 times to LeClaire's 11. But both sides say their teams are ready to win. 

"This year is looking good, they've been practicing hard," said Tammy Knapp, president of the Port Byron Tug Fest. "Some of the tuggers started practicing in April, some in June."

Long said LeClaire also is confident. "They have to want it. They do want it," she said as she watched a recent tug practice.  

"We tug against that river more than Illinois. So when we win it makes it sweeter because we beat Mother Nature," she added. 

For both sides, the tug has become a family affair with some second and third-generation tuggers. Many tuggers' children are joining teams for the Big Tug or pulling in the children's competition. Both sides hold their own on-land youth tugs.  

"We've got to groom the kids for the future if we want to see it keep going," said Long, who became president in 2011. 

She and husband, Loren, the event's logistics coordinator, will cheer on their children this year with sons, Michael Long, 26, and Colton Nelles, 16, tugging and their daughter Trinity Long making her first tug at age 12. 

For Knapp, the event also is a family affair tradition as her father-in-law, Charles "Boots" Knapp, was the first co-president in Port Byron. 

The early days 

Veteran pullers and brothers Jeff and Matt Thoene now are LeClaire tugmasters, or team captains. They recall the early days when people just showed up and joined a team and often without any preparation.

In high school when the tug began, Jeff Thoene of Bettendorf said his first pull was an exhibition tug 21 years ago between the football teams from Pleasant Valley and Riverdale (Port Byron) schools. He was 16. The next few years, he said "You just showed up and hoped somebody picked you for their team."

But today, he said tuggers practice two to three times a week for nearly two hours a night. 

Matt Thoene, of LeClaire, who has tugged 23 years, recalled the early teams being based on weight. "My old baseball coach needed someone at 130-pounds and pulled me in," he said. 

But now the name of the game is practice and preparation. "As soon as the snow melts we're out here practicing," Jeff Thoene said at the practice.

In fact, the LeClaire teams also prepare by compete in tug-of-war tournaments through the U.S.A. Tug of War Association. They travel to northern Iowa, Illinois Minnesota and Wisconsin to compete.

Knapp said Port Byron teams have done the tournaments in the past, but not this year. 

Recruiting new members

Loren Long, who first tugged in the second year of the event, said "Every year we have a couple of dozen who haven't done it." But recruiting is an ongoing effort, the now retired tugger said.   

His cousin, Michele Walsh, now is in her third year of Tugfest and a huge cheerleader for the event. "I had so much fun (my first Tug Fest)... I went to a tournament the next week... This is what LeClaire is all about." 

The Longs said Tug Fest has created a family and kinship among the tuggers not only at home but with other competitors elsewhere. "Because of Tug Fest we've got to know other people who do this," Loren Long said. 

"The more exposure we get, the better," said Kari Long. "Our main goal is to get it back in the Olympics." 

Tug-of-war was an Olympic sport back from 1900 to 1920. Today, it is part of the World Games, she said. 

Community benefits

Beyond the competition, the event is a economic boost for the two towns whose populations explode during the three-day celebration. 

"It's huge for the economy on both sides," Loren Long said. "If one side fails, we both do." 

Knapp agreed, the weekend means big business for the local businesses including shops, bars and restaurants. 

Both sides also use Tug Fest to help support their communities.

In LeClaire, this year's theme is Super Heroes and the Tug-for-a-Cause beneficiary is Iowa C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors). The group, which helps families of fallen officers, will receive proceeds from the sale of Tug Fest T-shirts.  

Across the river, Knapp said 10 percent of its profits go to a selected non-profit each year. This year's recipient will be the Rapids City Fire Protection District. 

LeClaire also will hold a Families Help Families Food Drive this year to collect non-perishable donations at the gates. Kari Long said the donations will support local food pantries in the LeClaire area.  

"There are two sides, but we are one family, one event — except for the three hours the rope is over the river," she added.

