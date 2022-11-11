Food bank CEO: 'They took the time to help us'

The ability of local high school students to feed the hungry never has been greater.

River Bend Food Bank's 36th annual Student Hunger Drive Loading Day yielded 817,038 meals from 16 area high schools—the largest number in the six-week-long competition's history.

"Several of the schools went above and beyond," River Bend president and CEO Nancy Renkes said. "Thank you to all the students. It's high school; there's so many things they could be doing. But again, they took the time to help us."

This year's effort was materially the same, Renkes said, except that her team shifted its communication strategy.

"We really didn't do anything different this year, except just really feeding ideas to the schools and ambassadors," she said. "If somebody was doing a 'Fill the Truck' event at a football game, we'd share that with everybody to say, 'Hey, this might be something you'd like to think about.'

"So, we share those ideas to encourage people to go a little bit different this year in how they go out into the community to raise food and funds."

Pleasant Valley High School's student ambassador, senior Allison Gause, said she initially was "shocked" to see this year's grand total.

"Just knowing that we did such a big thing for the community, and our effort really paid off, it was just such a good feeling," she said.

Following the "big reveal" at the competition's Finale Rally Thursday evening, River Bend awarded individual schools, based on their efforts.

Participating schools were split into three divisions, based on student enrollment. Each division then identified first- and-second-place winners for total food and funds collected.

Pleasant Valley won first place in Division A, while second place went to the neighboring Bettendorf High School.

Compared to prior years, Gause said, she and her Student Hunger Drive committee worked to get Pleasant Valley feeder schools more involved.

"A few of our representatives went out and talked during — especially junior high — lunches about what we were doing," she said. "So, then they kind of got rallied up, and the teachers at those schools really helped."

Winners from Division B, which are schools with enrollment between 300 and 1,250 students, were Orion High School in first place and Davenport Assumption High School in second.

Morning Star Academy took first place and Alleman High School came in second for Division C, which includes schools with up to 299 enrollment.

Alleman ambassador, senior Annie Rouse, said her team's strategy was similar to Pleasant Valley's, working closely with their local parishes to round-up donations.

"We're just happy to be providing for the community overall," Rouse said. "Alleman has been in it for a really long time, and we just continue to try our best and work as hard as we can."

Reflecting on her time attending Alleman's feeder schools before high school, Rouse remembers donating to the Student Hunger Drive herself.

"I've known about it since I was a little kid, so actually being a part of it and getting to interact with all those involved is amazing," she said. "I'm really happy to be a part of this."

Morning Star Academy also earned the 'Most Improved' award, given to the school that had the greatest percentage of improvement in their collection compared to 2021. According to River Bend, Morning Star's efforts increased over 100% from last year's competition.

A special award, called the Mission Challenge Award, is given to a school that presents a display board and writes a 500-word essay about how they embody the mission of River Bend, which is “leading the community-wide effort to end hunger in eastern Iowa and western Illinois."

Moline High School earned this year's Mission Challenge Award.

Moline's essay included the following: "Though we knew we could never win, due to our district's economic status, we never lost sight of why we were doing this. We tried our very hardest to raise as much as we could, because we know there are so many people in our schools who rely on the food bank.

"With all of the responsibilities a student has, they should never have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. You never know who it could be: the person sitting next to you in math, the friend you smile at in the hallway or even your favorite teacher. They are the reason why we do this."

According to a Feeding America study, one out of every 10 adults and seven children struggle with food insecurity locally. Throughout the competition, student ambassadors and committees develop leadership and volunteer experiences and become more educated on hunger and food insecurity.

"It opened our eyes a lot to how big this issue really is, especially through COVID. We thought this is our time to step up as a community," Gause said. "With our privilege, especially just around where we live, it's something we know we can give back to people who are less fortunate. That fulfillment of knowing that they'll know where their next meal was coming from is a great feeling."

Since launching in 1985, the Student Hunger Drive has provided more than 16 million meals to in-need families and individuals across River Bend's 23-county service area.

"I think it's absolutely one of the largest community-wide events; there are very few people who aren't asked 'Would you help us?' in some capacity," Renkes said. "That's what I'm most grateful for, that our community takes six weeks every single year to make this happen on behalf of the hungry people we serve every single day. It makes it a really unique campaign."

Renkes wanted to thank the River Bend staff and Board of Directors, the competition's sponsors, students, teachers, superintendents and the media for their support.