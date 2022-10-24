Food bank, Nahant partner on land purchase

The River Bend Food Bank and the Nahant Marsh Education Center are partnering to buy 70 acres of land adjacent to both entities for $1.3 million to expand both organizations.

The sale with the Three N Corp., comprised of members of the Nobis family of Davenport, is expected to close by the end of this year.

The food bank, which serves a 23-county area in Iowa and Illinois, approached Nahant about a joint purchase because it needs land to expand its warehouse, office space and parking, Nancy Renkes, president and CEO of the food bank, said in an email.

For its part, Nahant is always looking for chances to add to its current 300-plus-acre wetland because the bigger it is, the more ecological benefits it can provide — more habitat for wildlife and more area to absorb flood waters, Brian Ritter, executive director of the Nahant center, said.

More land also allows for additional educational, recreational and research opportunities, he said.

Renkes said the deal, “is a win-win for both nonprofits.”

River Bend is buying the property and will sell 60 acres to Nahant for $1,014,500. The food bank will keep 10 acres directly south of its current building at 4010 Kimmell Drive for expansion, making its net cost $339,500, Renkes said.

The food bank is in the midst of a capital campaign to raise $8.4 million for its expansion; it has raised $6.2 million so far, Renkes said.

“We need to optimize our space to ensure that food is rescued, sorted, stored and distributed safely,” she wrote. “This expansion will allow us to do that.”

It will take over land south of the existing building that now is a parking lot, pushing it farther south across Kimmel Drive and onto the 10 acres of new land. Even without the expansion, parking has become a critical need, Renkes said.

“On a regular basis we run out of parking spots, which then requires parking on the grass or the side of the road, which is not safe,” she wrote.

The food bank hopes to begin the warehouse expansion in April 2023, but “we are cautious about that day, due to delays happening in the construction world right now,” Renkes said.

The food bank, founded in 1982 in Moline, moved in 2014 to the 60,000-square-foot warehouse in Davenport. Working with 400 hunger-relief partners, it provides food where it is needed, including meal sites and food pantries. In fiscal 2021-22, it distributed 17.2 million meals.

Nahant’s plans

The 60 acres Nahant is buying border the existing marsh on the north and east sides and have long been viewed as an acquisition priority because the acreage will add to the long-term health of the marsh, Ritter said.

“They are a missing piece of pie,” he said.

Ideas for use are included in a new, draft master plan for the marsh that was released earlier this month.

To improve the quality of the land — currently farm ground and some wetland — Nahant is considering turning much of it into a wetland mitigation bank, similar to what it did with about 40 acres it purchased in 2018 between the education center and the Mississippi River.

Under that arrangement, Nahant replanted the area in native plant species and will receive income under provisions in the federal Clean Water Act by selling credits to an entity that needs to offset its environmental impact because of wetland destruction.

Nahant also expects to “re-meander” a stream that has been straightened, thereby slowing water flow and creating new habitat for fish and frogs.

New public recreational trails would be built in concert with the wetland creation and would use the River Bend Food Bank parking area as a trail head.

Further into the future, the high ground of the new acreage could become the site of a nature-based preschool. A similar school at the Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids is flourishing and might be a good addition to Nahant, Ritter said.

Money for the purchase is coming from previous fundraising and the anticipated receipt of a grant that is pending with Destination Iowa, a state program, Ritter said.

The land currently is farm ground with some wetland area; Nahant will rent the land for farming until it is ready to begin its own work, Ritter said.