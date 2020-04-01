Food giveaway for veterans is Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Quad-Cities Veterans Outreach Center, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport, will have a drive-through food basket giveaway on Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Veterans must have their outreach card; no new registrations will be taken. Veterans also must remain in their cars.

Normally the center receives donations of food that it in turn gives to veterans, but because the center has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no donations have come in, organizer Lola VanDeWalle said.

To help, the organization applied for a grant from the Regional Development Authority and last week received $14,300 that it will use to purchase food and toiletries that will get it through the next 30 to 60 days, VanDeWalle said.

