Food giveaway for veterans is Saturday

In this file photo, Lola VanDeWalle stocks the shelves of donated food at the Quad-Cities Veterans Outreach Center in Davenport. The all-volunteer center runs on donations, but recently received a Regional Development Authority grant to help with food purchases that have dried up because the center is closed.

The Quad-Cities Veterans Outreach Center, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport, will have a drive-through food basket giveaway on Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Veterans must have their outreach card; no new registrations will be taken. Veterans also must remain in their cars.

Normally the center receives donations of food that it in turn gives to veterans, but because the center has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no donations have come in, organizer Lola VanDeWalle said.

To help, the organization applied for a grant from the Regional Development Authority and last week received $14,300 that it will use to purchase food and toiletries that will get it through the next 30 to 60 days, VanDeWalle said.

