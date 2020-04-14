Food pantries go drive-up at two Quad-City malls

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As he hurried across the mall parking lot to the waiting bus, the man struggled against the weight of two food boxes and two half-gallons of milk.

He twice had to stop, using his knee to shift the packages into his grip.

Volunteers for River Bend Foodbank's drive-up pantry at SouthPark Mall in Moline know how to get ready for the people who use the bus to get there: They ask how many families they are feeding, then set the corresponding number of boxes on the ground and back away.

Social-distancing protocols are essential, and the curbside pantries are a response to the foodbank's need to keep people away from their food supply and to keep crucial staff and volunteers as free as possible from exposure to COVID-19. If an employee were to be infected, it could put the whole food-warehouse system at risk.

"It's a zero-contact system," said Rachel Grewe, programs coordinator for River Bend. "When the cars pull up, we either have them pop their trunk, and we load for them, or we set it down, and they pick it up.

"The bus drivers have been great about waiting. When the buses stop, we try to serve them right away. The drivers have a route to get to."