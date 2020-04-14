Food pantries go drive-up at two Quad-City malls

As he hurried across the mall parking lot to the waiting bus, the man struggled against the weight of two food boxes and two half-gallons of milk.
He twice had to stop, using his knee to shift the packages into his grip.
Volunteers for River Bend Foodbank's drive-up pantry at SouthPark Mall in Moline know how to get ready for the people who use the bus to get there: They ask how many families they are feeding, then set the corresponding number of boxes on the ground and back away.
Social-distancing protocols are essential, and the curbside pantries are a response to the foodbank's need to keep people away from their food supply and to keep crucial staff and volunteers as free as possible from exposure to COVID-19. If an employee were to be infected, it could put the whole food-warehouse system at risk.
"It's a zero-contact system," said Rachel Grewe, programs coordinator for River Bend. "When the cars pull up, we either have them pop their trunk, and we load for them, or we set it down, and they pick it up.
"The bus drivers have been great about waiting. When the buses stop, we try to serve them right away. The drivers have a route to get to."
The drive-thru food pickup is set up twice weekly on the east side of Von Maur, just outside River Bend's pantry in the mall. Pantries were set up inside SouthPark and NorthPark malls last year for two reasons, River Bend president and CEO Mike Miller wrote in an email Tuesday.
"Monthly distributions happening here at the Foodbank became unmanageable, with 1,200 people blocking traffic on both River (Drive) and Rockingham (Road) for four hours," he said. "Trade mitigation product (extra product provided by the USDA to help farmers hurt by the trade war with China) was more than our regular outlets could handle.
"So they weren’t initiated because of COVID, but we are super happy to have them, as they both are set up well to facilitate curbside distributions, which COVID has made necessary."
Guests arriving by vehicle are directed into lines, and those coming from the nearby parking area for Metro buses (currently free on fixed routes) walk in the direction of the pallets of boxes, staged in the parking lot.
Some people simply hold up fingers, letting volunteers know how many boxes they need.
"It's one box per family, but a lot of people are picking up for other families and neighbors who are high risk," Grewe said. "Our preference is to give our guests a choice in what food they take home.
"Right now, that's just not possible. We're packing the boxes for our guests."
From 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at SouthPark, the River Bend volunteers gave away about 280 food boxes. They expect to hit roughly the same numbers when they open again from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Next week, it's hard to say.
For now, another drive-up-pantry is open twice a week at NorthPark Mall from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays. It is outside the former Famous Footwear building, near Olive Garden.
Given the number of first-time faces the River Bend staff and volunteers are seeing, Grewe said, it's difficult to predict when and to what extent the need will rise or fall. While unpredictability breeds anxiety in many circles, those who run the 23-county foodbank know how to respond to fluctuations in demand, because their numbers frequently are at the mercy of both individual and community-wide crisis.
"From the inception of this crisis, River Bend Foodbank developed immediate, moderate, and catastrophic plans for responding," Miller said in a meeting last week of the two-state's county health departments. "For the record, we are currently somewhere in between immediate and moderate."
But the River Bend workers have not been completely spared the unexpected, including the diminished ability to satisfy people's hunger for contact with others.
"One thing that impacts us is that we have to communicate with our guests through just a crack in a car window," Grewe said. "We can't hug our regulars or pat them on the back. Our message is simple: 'Take care.'
"Just having us be here gives people a sense of stability when that is missing from other areas of their lives."
While literally putting food on Quad-Citians' plates, Grewe said, the staff and volunteers also are figuratively taking something off their plate — worry.
"Every single story is different," she said of those using River Bend's offerings. "There is no cookie-cutter story. We are impacted by that."
For the 300 churches, community centers and organizations that get their pantry and meal-site food from River Bend, only about 10 percent have had to shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Miller said. Some have expanded their efforts and outreach, due to rising demand from huge increases in unemployment.
To keep the organizations safely stocked, River Bend has made other big changes.
"For everyone’s safety, the hundreds of food pantries who used to enter (River Bend's warehouse) to select individual food items no longer come into our building," Miller said. "Our entire inventory is now available on our online ordering system. Our partner agencies order ahead, pull up to the doors, we set their pallets of food items on the dock, and they load their vehicles without having to enter."
"Ending hunger and beating the coronavirus are community-wide efforts. We have said it for years, but it has never been more true than during this crisis – 'Together We Can Solve Hunger.' And together, we can beat this virus."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.