Food safety during a power outage
Food safety during a power outage

Your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to 4 hours during a power outage, according to the USDA.

Keep the door closed as much as possible.

Discard refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers after 4 hours without power.

After a power outage never taste food to determine its safety.

You will have to evaluate each item separately — use this chart as a guide. When in Doubt, Throw it Out!

A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full and the door remains closed). Food may be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at 40°F or below, however, its quality may suffer. Never taste food to determine its safety. Use this chart as a general guide.

