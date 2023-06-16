Samir Alimoski summed up Food Truck Fight with just two words — "fun" and "tiring." An apt description, as the Arty's Ice Cream & Grill served thousands of people at last year's event in Bettendorf.

It was the truck's second trip to Food Truck Fight. Alimoski said at the time that he was unsure if he was going to even attend, since the day would be long, busy and uncomfortably warm in the truck. But his decision to put the pedal to the metal and serve the crowds of customers landed the business with a Food Truck Fight Champion Belt and a title to defend this year.

More important to Alimoski, however, is having fun and checking out his fellow food trucks.

"All in all, I think it's a great way for us to show to the thousands of people out there what we as individual trucks have to offer," Alimoski said. "I think it's fun, you know, because you get to be yourself in that truck and throw some of your best food at them."

Food Truck Fight will take place noon-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on Isle Parkway in downtown Bettendorf. Twenty trucks will compete for the championship belt, offering $5 featured dishes alongside their full menu. Guests can grab a drink from beverage tents and listen to live music while enjoying their food. Activities for kids include face painting and balloon animals.

Admission to Food Truck Fight costs $10 and can be purchased at the event.

Created in 2017 and operated by Quad-Cities production company BRB Live, Food Truck Fight has held competitions in LeClaire, Muscatine, Bettendorf, Galena and Aurora, Colorado. This year, the company held an event June 3 in Galena and will head to Muscatine on Sept. 16.

Operating Partner Jacquelyn O'Briant said 10,000 people flocked to Bettendorf last year for Food Truck Fight, and organizers are hoping to meet or surpass that number this weekend.

A portion of proceeds from Food Truck Fight will go to a local Rotary club and One Eighty, a nonprofit helping those impacted by poverty, addiction or crisis. As a Quad-Cities native, O'Briant takes personal pride in helping to put on an event that helps the community.

"I grew up here in the Quad-Cities and I remember coming back and people talking about, oh, there's nothing to do here," O'Briant said. "It's fun being part of creating things to do here in my hometown, it's amazing."

It takes a crew of 70 volunteers to keep the day running, O'Briant said, many returning from past events.

Customers can cast their vote for the best food truck by scanning QR codes placed throughout the event, O'Briant said. The champion will be awarded its belt at 7 p.m.

"We honestly have no idea who's going to be on stage in the top three and it's the best moment of the day, crowning a champion," O'Briant said. "It's so exciting."

Arty's Ice Cream & Grill won the championship belt last year with its lineup of unique burgers, Alimoski said, especially the crab Rangoon burger and the Wilton dump truck burger, named after the town where the food truck's restaurant resides.

When he gets a free moment during what's sure to be a busy day, Alimoski hopes to check out the other food trucks participating in the event and catch up with their operators. It's not often they're all in one place, he said, and while Food Truck Fight is a competition, all the trucks are putting out amazing food that should make them winners in their own right.

"As a business owner, as a person that loves to eat, I'm excited to see all the trucks myself," Alimoski said.

