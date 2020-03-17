Foodbank focuses on feeding families; school children aren't targeted

Children who depend on schools for breakfast and lunch are getting special deliveries in some parts of the country as schools close because of the COVID-19 virus, but the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport is taking a different approach.

Michael Miller, president and CEO of River Bend, said his goal will remain on feeding entire families, with no targeted attempt to reach children. That means keeping the pantries of the foodbank's 250 partner organizations well-stocked, including those at NorthPark and SouthPark malls, he said.

A change that has been implemented in response to the virus is that clients will no longer be able to shop among shelves, selecting what they want, he said. Instead, boxes pre-filled with various essentials will be handed out.

While not in keeping with the foodbank's goal of offering client choice, this will eliminate people bumping into each other and perhaps touching the same items, Miller said.

Although it's too early to see an uptick in need, Miller expects that is coming, which makes donations to the foodbank even more important, he said.

"We know it's going to be there," he said of the expected increase.

