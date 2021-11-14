For 20 years, ReStore has reused and recycled to raise money for Habitat for Humanity

“There’s way too much stuff that’s perfectly good that’s thrown away” because a person dies and the family has no more use for it, she said. This could include everything from a hospital bed to unopened packages of adult diapers. Or a person who got a knee or hip replacement no longer needs the walker, crutches and toilet seat riser they purchased.

And — at the same time — there are people desperate to get these items. Maybe their insurance doesn’t cover what they need, or is maxed out, or they don’t even have insurance.

The immediate reaction from staff, though, was negative.

“They pretty much shut me down,” Kuhn said. Much of it was the “ick” factor involved in reusing something that was used by someone who was sick. Kuhn countered that “in a hospital when someone is sick and they leave, (the hospital) doesn’t just throw the things they used away. There are ways to clean it.”

She did more research, including visiting a Goodwill in Delaware that specializes in medical equipment, and let the idea incubate with her staff.