For Kathleen Trevor, every day is Love Day, so the holiday dedicated to it is especially nice.

The Moline woman celebrates Valentine's Day by writing her own poems, then printing valentines for the people she knows. Over three decades, Trevor has mailed thousands of valentines bearing her poetry. Whether they highlight family, friends or other subjects, they all come down to love.

"Some people say that, 'Oh, it's just a commercial way of making money.' Well, good for them," Trevor said. "We have enough of everything else. I think we need to have a day of love."

As a child, Trevor was more excited for Valentine's Day than her own birthday, which is Feb. 15.

Heart-shaped birthday presents were popular — from the patterned pajamas her mother gave her every year to the the glass dish on her coffee table.

The first valentine she made was in 1990, dedicated to a friend who had died. After that first one, she started making valentines for family and friends, and the list has expanded so much over the years that her address book is bursting.

She mails the cards across the country and as far as Norway.

"It's growing and growing; I have close to 200 now," Trevor, 75, said of her valentine mailing list. "That's the reason I went and bought stamps for 220, just in case I meet somebody along the way."

Poetry by Trevor isn't pondered for a long time, she said. The lines come to her in a flash of inspiration, and if she doesn't write them down in the moment, they could be lost. She sometimes finds herself watching Feb. 14 come closer and closer on the calendar while she waits for an idea to strike.

Vicki Rowlands is a recipient of Trevor's valentines and a friend since childhood. The pair was close as children and have reconnected after raising their families.

Even though she's known Trevor for more than 70 years, Rowlands said she still feels special, receiving one of her valentines.

"That she takes the effort to do this is just amazing to me," Rowlands said. "That's a lot of work, and in a busy world when we're all doing things and never seem to have time, she's taking the time to keep our friendship."

Trevor once again was staring down the fast-approaching deadline this year but managed to put a poem to paper in time to prepare one for a reporter who interviewed her for this story.

Valentine recipients have encouraged her to compile her poems in a book, but she has no such plan. Publishing isn't her goal; it's finding more ways to describe love. So she'll keep putting pen to pink-and-cream paper until her heart runs out of words.

"They're more proud of my poems than I am," Trevor said of her beloved valentine recipients. "But they are my heart."