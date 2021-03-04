For Nepalese immigrants, it's all about education and opportunity

“America is the land of opportunity,” Bastola said. “If you work hard you will make it.”

A person who owns their own business, though, can’t just work 40 hours a week. “As a small-business owner I put in 12-hour days, often seven days a week,” he said.

Growing up in the Hindu culture, he said, the focus is on family and work.

“We work for a better opportunity for a better life, for ourselves, our children, our families,” Bastola said. There are no political agendas, he said, adding that people want to be free to be better.

He has hired many other Nepali families to work in his stores where they earn money, learn the business and then move on to buy their own stores. Self-ownership, self-direction is the goal, Bastola said.

“My employees, their friends and family came and I inspired them to have a business,” he said. “Nearly 40 percent of my employees, they now have their own businesses. They work hard and they’re succeeding. You don’t succeed without hard work. Sara Mini Mart has been the training ground, where we deal with all kinds of people, a diverse clientele.