For Nepalese immigrants, it's all about education and opportunity

When Dev Bastola moved to the Quad-Cities in 1999, he was the second Nepali to move to the area.
In 2021, he said, more than 100 families from Nepal call the Quad-Cities home. “The majority are in the Iowa Quad-Cities but there are some in the Illinois Quad-Cities,” Bastola added.
Bastola said immigrants from Nepal bring their Hindu or Buddhist culture, and their beliefs in hard work and opportunity and they invariably succeed.
Like the vast majority of Nepalese who come to the United States, Bastola came for an education.
For a time he was in California studying computer programming. He got married and moved to Cedar Rapids where he and his wife managed a gas station for a couple of years, saved some money and moved to Davenport.
“When I came to Davenport I started leasing a store,” he said. It was the Sara Mini Mart at Myrtle Street and River Drive that was nothing more than a small convenience store that sold Citgo gasoline. He and his wife worked in it together.
“We worked hard for 10-15 years, bought that store from the landlord and began building other stores,” he said.
Bastola bought the property that once was home to the Davenport Ice House, raised it seven feet and built Riverview Plaza in 2015 in which are several restaurants, including LaFlama and Taste of Jamaica. It even has a laundromat.
“America is the land of opportunity,” Bastola said. “If you work hard you will make it.”
A person who owns their own business, though, can’t just work 40 hours a week. “As a small-business owner I put in 12-hour days, often seven days a week,” he said.
Growing up in the Hindu culture, he said, the focus is on family and work.
“We work for a better opportunity for a better life, for ourselves, our children, our families,” Bastola said. There are no political agendas, he said, adding that people want to be free to be better.
He has hired many other Nepali families to work in his stores where they earn money, learn the business and then move on to buy their own stores. Self-ownership, self-direction is the goal, Bastola said.
“My employees, their friends and family came and I inspired them to have a business,” he said. “Nearly 40 percent of my employees, they now have their own businesses. They work hard and they’re succeeding. You don’t succeed without hard work. Sara Mini Mart has been the training ground, where we deal with all kinds of people, a diverse clientele.
Niraj Maharjan, 34, moved to the United States 14 years ago. He came for an education, and met his wife, Bina, while they were studying at the University of North Alabama. Bina also is from Nepal who came to the U.S. for an education.
Like most people from Nepal and other under-developed countries, “You grow up and just say, ‘I’ll go to a foreign country to get my education,’” Maharjan said.
While there is opportunity in Nepal because it is an under-developed country, he said, “You have to establish your own base because that base isn’t yet established. Here in America, the base is already established.” That makes it somewhat easier, he added.
In the U.S., Maharjan added, “You can work and get experience while you study. You can’t do that in my country. So we move to foreign countries for an education and a better future.”
Maharjan said that for the people who immigrate to the U.S. from Nepal and other under-developed countries, it’s a serious business. It’s an opportunity that cannot be wasted. “Anything we do we take seriously,” he said. That means working hard to succeed.
Maharjan and his wife now lease the Sara Mini Mart.
“It’s not rocket science,” Bastola said. “You never cheat your customers, and you don’t lie. You work hard and give the service they want. It’s what America is about. If you believe in the American Dream and the system and work hard you will get there.”