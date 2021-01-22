For Quad-City Arts, virus meant year of pivots

Around July, it became obvious this was not going to happen in 2020, so staff began envisioning online programs that teachers could access as part of their lesson plans, perhaps 40 minutes of music or 40 minutes of lecture/demonstrations.

But when staff contacted educators, "They said, 'Please don't do that,'" Maynard said. "That would be too long." Instead, staff compiled three videos of five to seven minutes each, along with written lesson plans, for each of the about 10 originally scheduled visiting artists.

Between 50 and 60 teachers/parents subscribed to this free service, so the reach is considerably less than the 30,000 students the program would have touched under normal circumstances, and no "nominal fees" from schools were generated, but the only other option "was to do nothing," Maynard said.

Other changes:

• Introduction of "Seven with Kevin," a live, interactive program on YouTube and Facebook in which Maynard interviews artists every other Thursday at 7 p.m., asking the same seven questions, as well as those specific to the artist. This has attracted between 400-500 viewers.