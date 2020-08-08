For sale by owner event Sept. 19-20

The annual For Sale by Owner event sponsored by the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will be Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 19-20, at Faye’s Field’s parking lot, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The cost is $25 per space for the first space, and $10 per space for each additional space.

This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes, including 5th wheels and other pull-behind campers, to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale.

People interested in buying these vehicles will be able to view multiple vehicles at one time and location. All transactions are private between the buyer and the seller.

The event is a fundraiser for the foundation, with proceeds going to educational and recreational programs and special projects.

For more information, contact the parks department at 563-344-4464.

