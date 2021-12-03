For some in Illinois, need to dial 10 digits came as a surprise

The day before Thanksgiving, the phones at Augustana College in Rock Island seemed to have stopped working.
Staff at the college was experiencing what many Illinois Quad-Cities land-lines customers were experiencing: They couldn't seem to get a call out.
"It was frustrating," said Kirby Stockwell, Augustana's public relations and social media specialist. "Discovering that the point of failure was with AT&T took time and then getting support from AT&T, especially due to the timing of the change occurring during the holiday weekend, took a few days.
"We were given no notice."
It wasn't supposed to work that way. All phone carriers were supposed to notify customers in the 309 area code that 10-digit dialing now is mandatory.
"Customers should have received multiple notifications in advance of this change from their providers in the format they prefer (email, bill inserts, etc.)," said Katie Gorscak, of the media relations office for the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC. "In addition, announcements should have been posted on the websites of those providers."
The announcements were supposed to alert land-line users in the 309 area code, along with about 80 other area codes, that all outgoing calls now require an area code, including calls to other 309 numbers.
The reason for the change is explained on the FCC's website: "In 2020, the FCC established 988 as the new, nationwide three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
"The new three-digit dialing code will be available nationwide by July 16, 2022 and will provide an easy to remember and easy to dial three-digit number to reach suicide prevention and mental health counselors, similar to 911 for emergencies."
To accommodate the service, area codes that use 988 as the first three digits of a seven-digit phone number must first dial an area code. This includes the 309 area code, which must be dialed, even if the number being dialed also is in the 309 area.
In other words, land-line users must dial all 10 digits, even when calling a next-door neighbor. Some land-line users who do not have long-distance service report problems calling the neighboring 563 area code in Iowa.
While residential land-line use is at an all-time low, many businesses and public offices use them, including the city of Moline. When the city upgraded its phone system several years ago, a staffer said, 10-digit dialing became mandatory, so city offices were not impacted.
Another big user is the UnityPoint-Trinity hospital system, where patients often rely on land lines in their rooms. But UnityPoint was among the 70 percent of customers the FCC said were notified twice about the 10-digit mandate.
"We got word of the change back in April of 2021. We started working on it in early October," said Jamie Mullin, marketing manager for UnityPoint-Trinity. "Our teams were able to quickly address the needed changes in advance and avoided any service disruptions.
"This included reprogramming our telephone systems and making changes to auto-dial buttons on phones, fax machines, and medical equipment. Employees who need to make internal calls are able to continuing using the short-dial method, or the last five digits of an extension.
"Patients must also use 10-digit calling. If they do not, they do receive a prompt to retry their call with using the area code. For incoming calls, there are no changes.
"The overall impact to our team and patients has been minimal."
The three-digit dialing for the National Suicide Prevention hotline is to be available in the summer of 2022. Until then, the hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255.