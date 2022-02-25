For the first time, LeClaire to hire career fire personnel under proposed budget

LeClaire’s all-volunteer fire department would get a paid fire chief and captain for the first time under the city’s proposed new annual budget.

A report from the Mercer Group, Inc., a government employment agency based in Georgia, recommended LeClaire hire two leadership positions, as the department has struggled in recent years to recruit and maintain active department volunteers, especially to cover calls during the day.

The fire department's ranks have fallen from about 30 volunteer firefighters in 2016 to 18 volunteers today, including the volunteer fire chief.

At the same time, LeClaire's population has grown by double-digits over the last decade. The city added 945 people since 2010 for a total population of 4,710, according to the 2020 census, with two major housing developments on the way.

The fire department responded to a slightly higher number of calls in the last five years, 416 in 2016 and 458 calls in 2021, with a vast majority of those EMS calls.

"It's just getting hard to find volunteers that can respond during the day. It's harder, even, to find volunteers to show up during the night time because everybody has a lot of commitments anymore," volunteer fire chief Jim Bradley said.

More than half of all calls in recent years have been from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and during the weekday, the report concluded.

The 2021 report, which was based on interviews and call statistics, among other metrics, recommended paid personnel staff the station for weekday calls unless otherwise covered by volunteers.

The report recommended that a paid chief and captain would be able to more effectively put together a strategic plan for recruiting and retaining high-response volunteers to alleviate staffing shortages. Paid staff would also coordinate with other local agencies, develop and implement a strategic fire prevention and business plan, as well as oversee maintenance and volunteer training.

A 2016 report from the same company noted "Mercer is concerned that only about 30-40% of its thirty members are very active in responding to calls and that only a few members are consistently available for weekday calls."

Of the 30 volunteer firefighters LeClaire had in 2016, only four to six remain in the department. And the number of high-response volunteers has shrunk from about 12 to five or six, the most recent report stated.

When unavailable, the city relies on a mutual aid agreement with other departments in Scott County, like Bettendorf, to respond to calls. Medic, a private ambulance service, also operates in LeClaire.

LeClaire is still in the process of finalizing its fiscal year 2023 budget. The city council is expected to vote to adopt the budget in March. The budget proposal includes a line item for a fire chief salary of $77,671 and a captain's salary of $64,760. Including retirements, FICA, insurance benefits, plus salary, the chief position is budgeted to cost $149,613 and the captain position $128,574.

The city has applied for a SAFER grant to help offset the early costs of the salaries, City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt said.

Bockenstedt said once the city council authorizes the budget with the two paid personnel, the city council would first need to amend city code to allow for a paid fire chief and captain. Then, the city will create a position description and recruit for a chief, and afterward do the same for the captain.

Bockenstedt said there weren't particular deadlines or dates the city planned for the hires.

"Once the fire chief is in place, we can begin getting more detailed for how we are going to integrate the other full-time position," Bockenstedt said.

Mayor Dennis Gerard said the city planned to take applications from its volunteer ranks as well as outside the city's current department.

The report also recommended that Medic move its operations to the fire station, and expand to a "public safety complex" to more efficiently work together. Bockenstedt said there were no ongoing discussions at the moment to move that recommendation forward.

Other Scott County cities with all-volunteer fire departments include Eldridge, Princeton, Riverdale, Bluegrass, and Walcott. Bettendorf also enlists some volunteers for its fire duties, but has shifted to career firefighters as volunteers become more difficult to find, city staff have said.

Bettendorf plans to authorize adding at least three more firefighters this coming year's budget.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.