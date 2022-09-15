 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

For the second time in a little more than two years, Davenport woman wins $100,000 from Iowa Lottery

  • Updated
  • 0
Mary Starks

Mary Starks takes home $100,000 from "Hit It Big" scratch game from the Iowa Lottery

For the second time in a little more than two years, Mary Starks of Davenport has hit a $100,000 jackpot playing the Iowa lottery.

The Iowa Lottery announced Thursday that Starks won $100,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Hit It Big” scratch game, claiming the first top prize available in that game.

Starks purchased the winning ticket at Express Lane, 321 N. Division St., Davenport.

Starks said she usually plays the Crossword tickets, but tried something new.

“You just think you’ll win a little bit, maybe $20, $30, $50, $100, you know,” Starks said to Iowa Lottery officials on Tuesday when she claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “Not $100,000.”

“You just buy the tickets for a little entertainment,” she said. “And then when you scratch it off and get that amount of money. I don’t know. It’s exciting.”

People are also reading…

Starks said she plans to use her winnings to pay off debt and maybe start a business.

This is the second time Starks has won $100,000 from the Iowa Lottery.

In March of 2020, Starks won $100,000 playing a different scratch game. “Really unbelievable to have it happen twice,” she said.

“Hit It Big” is a $10 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.96.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

An East Moline family was prepared to serve a big crowd out of their taco truck Saturday at the Taco and Margarita Festival at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. At the last minute, they were uninvited. But the Quad-City food-and-bar community bailed them out and their tacos sold out too.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News