For the second time in a little more than two years, Davenport woman wins $100,000 from Iowa Lottery

For the second time in a little more than two years, Mary Starks of Davenport has hit a $100,000 jackpot playing the Iowa lottery.

The Iowa Lottery announced Thursday that Starks won $100,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Hit It Big” scratch game, claiming the first top prize available in that game.

Starks purchased the winning ticket at Express Lane, 321 N. Division St., Davenport.

Starks said she usually plays the Crossword tickets, but tried something new.

“You just think you’ll win a little bit, maybe $20, $30, $50, $100, you know,” Starks said to Iowa Lottery officials on Tuesday when she claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “Not $100,000.”

“You just buy the tickets for a little entertainment,” she said. “And then when you scratch it off and get that amount of money. I don’t know. It’s exciting.”

Starks said she plans to use her winnings to pay off debt and maybe start a business.

This is the second time Starks has won $100,000 from the Iowa Lottery.

In March of 2020, Starks won $100,000 playing a different scratch game. “Really unbelievable to have it happen twice,” she said.

“Hit It Big” is a $10 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.96.