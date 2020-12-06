Forecast calls for sunny 50-degree days for Wednesday and Thursday

Warmer weather is in the offing for this week, with the mercury expected to climb into the lower 50s come Wednesday and Thursday, and it could reach even higher.

“Highs of 52 degrees are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, but there are some areas to the south that could hit 60 degrees, and so we may nudge that, too,” meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

Monday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 40, but the sun will be out Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with a high Tuesday of 43.

The normal high temperatures on Tuesday is 36.8 degrees, while the normal high Wednesday is 36.4 degrees and the normal high Thursday is 36 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be beautiful days, Speck said.

“It’s a brief stint, but then a front comes in and we get kicked back to normal,” Speck said.

Friday moves in with a 40 percent change of much rain, and a high of 49 while the weekend calls for more normal high temperatures of 41 on Saturday and 35 on Sunday.