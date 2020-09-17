 Skip to main content
Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf closure is delayed
Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf closure is delayed

  • Updated
City of Bettendorf growing fast.

Fields of soybeans surround the businesses at Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in northeast section of Bettendorf.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

Due to the heavy rainfall that occurred over the past week, the planned closure of Forest Grove Drive between Middle Road and Criswell Street has been delayed.

The revised schedule has the closure beginning on Monday, September 28, and will continue through Friday, October 2. The work will consist of installing turn lanes into the new Forest Grove Elementary School, currently under construction.

All local residents will have access, with the closure taking place immediately adjacent to the school property only. A detour for thru traffic will be in place, with all traffic detoured to Hopewell Avenue.

