Forest preserve district wants to turn 180 acres in East Moline into a preserve, recreational trails

The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District wants to buy roughly 180 acres in East Moline from willing land owners for habitat conservation and recreation.
But the mayor, an economic development organization and school districts don’t want to give up potentially developable land.
The district’s governing rules require the forest district’s purchase to also get the approval of the East Moline City Council to move forward. The council is set to take up the proposal at its meeting Dec. 20.
Officials with the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, which manages six parks with a mission to preserve Rock Island County’s natural plant and wildlife for the public, say the land would create needed habitat for threatened and endangered species spotted in the area, like the rusted patch bumblebee, and bring new recreation and trail systems to the Quad-Cities on land that has sat undeveloped with its current owners for more than a decade.
If the property becomes a forest preserve, the land will become tax exempt.
The mayor and Revitalize and Redevelop East Moline (REDEEM) oppose the purchase because it “will eliminate the possibility of future development on the site,” City Administrator Doug Maxeiner wrote in a memo to council members.
The three land sections in the proposal are just northwest of the Interstate 80, Intersate 88 interchange, along Illinois 5. Two of the three sections are part of land that the city annexed in areas leaders hoped would bolster development in East Moline.
But the land continued to be undeveloped timber or open fields, and the two East Moline property owners, Erie Bank and Miller Holdings, say there is limited future potential to develop the land.
Miller Holdings, LLC, owns 89.381 acres, split into four parcels. The company has owned the land since 2008. Erie State Bank owns an 82.3 acre section, acquired after a foreclosure sale in 2009. The third owner is Glenn Dennhardt, with whom the forest preserve district has a verbal agreement with to sell 7.44 acres if the district buys the Miller and Erie State Bank Properties.
The three properties’ tax bill in 2020 totaled $30,553.88, and $6,550.77 of that went to the city of East Moline.
“We support the mission of what they’re trying to accomplish but don’t want to see a decline in any of the assessed value of the taxable property,” Maxeiner said.
“I’ve got to look at the city’s interest, our revenue and our growth. It’s dry land.” East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman said.
Freeman pointed to land across the interchange that the city had hoped would be developed but was reclassified as a floodway, a classification that limits infrastructure that could make flooding worse up or down stream in a severe flood event, taking it off the table for large-scale development. He said that with recent tight budgets in East Moline, every taxable property counted in producing revenue for city services, especially those that could see an increase in value with development.
Near the proposed preserve site, the endangered Rusty Patch Bumble Bee and declining American Bumble Bee, two key pollinators, have been found. So have the Northern Long Eared Bat and the Indiana Bat.
The proposed conservation land is roughly 3-4 miles from Illiniwek Forest Preserve. That proximity and the fact that the two land parcels were up for sale this spring, prompted the Rock Island County Forest District to begin the process of applying for grant money to create another preserve, said Jeff Craver, Rock Island County Forest Preserve director.
The district won a $1,033,200 Clean Energy Foundation Grant for acquisition and closing costs. The foundation awarded additional $10,000 for immediate restoration efforts, Craver said. The grant covers 80% of the costs of the project, Craver said, which he said is incredibly rare for grants the district applies for. Typically, grants cover half or 60%.
According to a memo to council members, district staff are working to secure an additional $75,000 from the Conservation Fund’s Enbridge Flanagan South Pipeline Project to be used as part of its match for acquisition.
"It would be a hard pill to swallow $1.15 million, which well covers that cost, and people miss out on these opportunities for conservation," Craver said.
The forest preserve district board, the members of which are also Rock Island County Supervisors, approved the purchase unanimously, contingent on East Moline’s approval. The forest preserve district has a separate levy and staff than the county, but supervisors when they are elected also serve as board members for the forest preserve district.
According to the district’s memo to City Council members, the city would not have to change its boundaries.
Craver said the Friends of Off Road Cycling, which maintain other off-road trails including in the Illiniwek Forest Preserve, expressed a lot of interest in helping create and maintain paths in the potential forest preserve area, Craver said.
"It’s unfortunate that there’s that conflict between conservation and development," Craver said. "I would like to see this come to fruition, but I understand where they’re coming from. Hopefully they can take a really hard look at the properties and what is actually feasible for those properties and what is in the best interest of East Moline and Rock Island County as a whole."