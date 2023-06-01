In the fall of 1987, Bettendorf city government was in a world of hurt.

Budgets were overspent, plunging the city about $5 million in debt; Moody’s Rating Service had suspended its bond rating, and the city administrator had resigned.

The situation made Ann Hutchinson angry. A banker and lifelong Bettendorf resident, she decided to run for mayor with a promise of setting things right.

She took on a seven-term incumbent in an emotionally charged campaign and won with 85 percent of the vote, beginning a 16-year run in office. Two years later, the city had a $4.2 million surplus.

When Hutchinson died May 27 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, she left a legacy of not only clawing Bettendorf out of a financial crisis but leading and accomplishing a wide range of major projects in the city she loved and once described as “utopia.”

These include the establishment of the Learning Campus, made up of the Family Museum and library; bringing riverboat gambling to the city, and starting revitalization of the downtown, said City Administrator Decker Ploehn, who knew Hutchinson for more than 40 years.

Friends and co-workers remember her as a smart woman whose work as a mortgage lender, mayor and director of the Eastern Iowa Small Business Development Center had far-reaching impact that still is felt today.

“Ann was always willing to go the extra mile,” said Joel Youngs, who holds Hutchinson’s former job as director of the business development center. “She helped hundreds of businesses. She was an amazing woman. She was always thinking of her community. She wanted all boats to rise.”

John Gardner, former publisher of the Quad-City Times and president and CEO of the Quad-City Development Group, said “she was a smart woman who did great things. She saved Bettendorf.”

During Hutchinson’s first run for mayor, a news story described her as the kind of person who would get antsy watching a movie because she considered it a waste of time. Working and accomplishing things were more her style. Stories also reported her nickname from work as ‘The Dragon’ because of her aggressiveness.

City accomplishments

The Learning Campus came about during a time when the city was looking for a place to build a new Family Museum. Many sites were checked, but all had some drawback, Tracey Kuehl, the museum’s first director, recalls.

Hutchinson suggested a vacant, somewhat swampy site near the existing library, “and we all looked at her like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ And that’s how it happened,” Kuehl said. A $10.5 million bond referendum was passed with 75.9 percent of the vote, providing funds to build the museum and expand the library, creating two of Bettendorf’s cultural jewels.

“She really did love Bettendorf,” Kuehl said. “Bettendorf was her heart and soul.”

As for riverfront gambling, she lured a boat owned by Bernie Goldstein by leasing Leach Park as a docking site. And when Goldstein moved his boat to Mississippi some 18 months later, Hutchinson and Ploehn flew to Natchez, Mississippi, to successfully woo the Isle of Capri, Ploehn said.

Ploehn — hired by “Mayor Ann” and still going strong — said the financial system she implemented as part of the course correction on budget matters still is in place today, along with the practice of strategic planning. Hutchinson also got the ball rolling on downtown revitalization and was involved in some preliminary planning for the new Interstate 74 Bridge, Ploehn said.

While those were big things, there also were small things, like planting flowers in the medians along Middle Road near Interstate 74 and other locations, another practice that continues today, he said.

Community, volunteer work

It wasn’t just Bettendorf that got Hutchinson's attention.

During her years in government, she was president of the Iowa League of Cities, worked with the Bi-State Metropolitan Planning Commission and served on the board of the Waste Commission of Scott County during the contentious years in the mid 1990s when the commission picked a site for a new landfill.

Kathy Morris, executive director of the waste commission, remembers Hutchinson presiding over meetings of as many as 600 people late into the evenings. ”Those days were long and hard for sure,” she said.

She also remembers a time when, before a meeting began, Hutchinson told Morris, “We have got to do something about all this litter.” Out of this grew an affiliation with Keep America Beautiful that provides resources for community clean-ups.

“She was passionate about the environment,” Morris said.

Hutchinson also helped nonprofit organizations, serving on the board of directors of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, co-chairing the Riverssance Arts Festival, and serving as president of the Quad-City Botanical Center Board.

She also volunteered her time helping to set up formal arrangements for handling the endowment at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Davenport, “which was very helpful during times of ups and downs,” parishioner Gardner said.

He also recalls a time Hutchinson asked all the male members to donate a necktie. She made a quilt of the fabric that was auctioned as a fundraiser.

Defeats along the way

Not everything Hutchinson tried met with success.

In November 1996, Planned Parenthood of Greater Iowa announced plans to build a women’s health clinic that would provide abortions as one of its services in Bettendorf.

Hutchinson opposed the clinic and the issue simmered for three years, a couple of times in court. In January 1998, a district court judge ruled that the Bettendorf City Council had infringed on Planned Parenthood’s constitutional rights and the rights of women it would serve by denying a site plan for the clinic.

The clinic opened in 1999 at Happy Joe and Tech drives and closed in 2017.

In 2002, Hutchinson ran for U.S. Congress in the 1st District that had no incumbent because of redistricting. In announcing her bid, she declared herself a Democrat. This came as a surprise to many in Bettendorf, a Republican town, who considered her one of them, according to news reports at the time.

Following a bruising primary, Hutchinson entered an even-more contentious general election race against Republican Jim Nussle, who already was serving in Congress from a different district whose boundaries also had been redrawn. Hutchinson was pummeled by a barrage of negative television ads in a race termed “nasty, bitter and at times hostile” by a Quad-City Times political columnist.

And when the votes were counted, Nussle was the big winner. Hutchinson had even lost Scott County, and, more painfully, the city of Bettendorf.

A year later, she was opposed in the race for mayor for the first time since 1995 by Mike Freemire, alderman-at large, who promised change. Freemire won, essentially concluding Hutchinson’s political career.

Early years; business, personal life

When Hutchinson’s father died several months after her 1966 graduation from Bettendorf High School, she “wandered” for seven years before a path forward clicked, she told a reporter in a 1987 interview.

She graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island, in 1973 with a degree in psychology and from the Prochnow Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in 1983.

She began her financial career as a teller at a Bettendorf bank which is where city administrator Ploehn first met her, chasing down bad checks. She became president of that bank in 1983, then moved on to Northwest Bank & Trust where she was vice president of real estate lending.

She founded FirstCity Mortgage Corp., an independent mortgage banking company with offices in Bettendorf, Moline and Urbandale, Iowa. In July 2003 she became director of the business development center, retiring in 2012 as regional director.

The center helps people with all aspects of starting a small business, including legal and accounting requirements, planning, marketing, management, human resources and finance options.

In her personal life, Hutchinson was married twice; she did not have children. Hobbies included gardening, quilting and playing the piano. She was 74 when she died, battling Parkinson’s.

Her funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Trinity Episcopal.

As for her legacy, perhaps she herself said it best the evening of Nov. 4, 2003, when she conceded her mayoral defeat to Freemire at a gathering at The Lodge.

“The one thing I wanted to do was leave the city better than I found it," she said. "It’s been my honor to serve you.”