Former Davenport alderman and St. Ambrose professor Bill Lynn dies at 75

Former Davenport City Council member and St. Ambrose professor Bill Lynn died on Monday following three years of undergoing treatments for pancreatic cancer. He was 75.
Lynn represented the 5th ward of the city of Davenport for eight years between 2004 and 2012. He taught at St. Ambrose University in Davenport for more than 20 years specializing in economics and entrepreneurship before retiring in 2017.
He also worked for the Environmental Protection Agency as a consultant and senior fellow, as well as consulted for the Veteran Administration.
His wife, Arletta, described Lynn as a “man who loved to work.” She said he always juggled several projects as a professor and an alderman. Up until three weeks ago even, she said, he worked four hours a week at Sam’s Club doing inventory.
The couple have lived in Davenport for 33 years, moving for Lynn’s starting job at Marycrest College. They both grew up in a small farm town in central Illinois, and lived in Kansas City, Florida, and then moved back to the Midwest so Lynn could get a PhD in economics.
“He loved to teach, he loved education, and he loved to learn as well,” Arletta said.
"And he always felt that that he had such a good work ethic, caring for people and such, because of growing in that small farm community,” Arletta added.
She said his favorite movie was "Field of Dreams," that’s how much he liked Iowa.
They have one son, Kyle. Arletta said he was a “wonderful, wonderful husband and a wonderful, wonderful father” in addition to a dedicated teacher and alderman.
He really did enjoy teaching," Arletta said. "But he also really dedicated himself to being an alderman … his constituents really appreciated his hard work as an alderman with his website and his newsletter to keep them informed."
Former Davenport mayor Bill Gluba, who was in office from 2008-2016, remembered Lynn as a strong economist who was an advocate for attracting businesses to downtown Davenport.
“Certainly, he was very strong as an economist. He knew the importance of economic development and of expanding the city tax base because without growth revenue, you can't pay the bills when it comes to city government so I always very much appreciated his input and advice on all kinds of issues,” Gluba said.
Gluba said although he and Lynn often sat in different ideological camps, they came together on city policy.
“Philosophically, he was kind of an arch conservative and I was considered a progressive liberal,” Gluba said. “But for some reason when it came to the city stuff, we got along fine.”
Specifically, Gluba said he remembered when he first took office and the world plunged into a global recession. He said the city avoided raising property taxes and didn’t have to lay any off any employees. To do it, though, the city didn’t raise wages for that year, Gluba said.
“I know Bill was instrumental in supporting that effort,” Gluba said.
Paul Koch, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs said in a prepared statement Lynn will “always be well-remembered with our campus community.”
“We at St. Ambrose University were saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Bill Lynn. Bill was a valued member of our Economics Department for more than 20 years, and will always be well-remembered with our campus community,” Koch said. “Bill retired from St. Ambrose in 2017 as a full professor with specialty teaching in the areas of entrepreneurship, economics, and integrated business projects.”
His passions for assisting small businesses and protecting the environment, coupled with his time on the city council, added to the sense of service to the community we hope our students and alumni will emulate. Our thoughts are with Bill’s family at this difficult time.”