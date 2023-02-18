Ruth Reynolds, 96, who served the city of Davenport for more than three decades in the City Clerk’s Office and as 8th Ward Alderman died Thursday at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

In an article published by the Quad-City Times on Oct. 30, 1997, Reynolds, who was running to retain her seat as 8th Ward Alderman, said her “profession is to serve the city,” and Reynolds' daughter, Iowa State Senator Cindy Winckler, said she did just that.

Another article published Jan. 4, 1978, after she was appointed Davenport’s new deputy city clerk, Reynolds told reporter Clay Thompson, “As corny as it may sound, I guess I just enjoy serving people.”

Winckler said the family moved from Des Moines to Davenport in 1957.

Her father, Louis Reynolds, a World War II veteran and amputee, operated a snack bar at the Scott County Courthouse at the time and needed his family to fill in while he had his leg worked on.

Winckler explained that her father had been through a training program on hotel and restaurant management and had been working in Davenport. As a disabled vet, he was able to open a snack stand at the courthouse.

“We were in Des Moines, and he called and said you need to run the snack bar on Monday,” Winckler said.

Reynolds began working in the Scott County Auditor’s Office in 1960, according to Quad-City Times articles. Winckler said her mom would work in the Auditor’s Office until noon when she would work the snack bar during the lunch hour and then go back to work at the Auditor’s Office.

Reynolds ran for auditor in the Republican primary in 1964 but was defeated. She was then named deputy auditor.

After a political turnover at the courthouse she worked for a brief time for an advertising firm until 1965 when she joined the city clerk’s staff.

In 1969 she was named deputy city clerk, and her duties were expanded in 1971 to include the role of clerk to the Davenport Civil Service Commission. That became a full-time post in 1975.

Reynolds said when she was working full-time for the Civil Service Commission she missed, "being able to serve the general public."

Winckler said when her mom was serving the Civil Service Commission women were not able to apply to qualify to be a police officer or firefighter.

“She worked to transition to a fair physical test and to assure that anyone, male or female, who could pass the physical could qualify to be on the police or fire departments,” Winckler said.

In 1978, Reynolds’ experience once again led her to being named deputy city clerk.

She spent a total of 26 years in the City Clerk's Office before retiring.

In April of 1989, Reynolds, a Republican, defeated Jerry Messer, president of the Quad-City Federation of Labor, in a special election to take over the seat of 8th Ward Alderman after Alderman Don Costello was appointed to the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

Reynolds served on the council until 1999 when she was defeated while running for At-Large.

Reynolds was active in the League of Women Voters, Business and Professional Women’s Organization, Operation Clean Davenport, Kiwanis, Women’s Encouragement Board, Older Women’s League, among other civic endeavors.

Reynolds also devoted her energies to the German American Heritage Center.