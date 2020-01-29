Former Davenport Mayor Klipsch takes job with American Cruise Lines

Less than a month after he stepped down as Davenport mayor, Frank J. Klipsch has joined American Cruise Lines as its new director of city partnerships and special projects on the Mississippi River.

Klipsch, 70, who served two terms as mayor, “brings his expertise to American Cruise Lines as the Line continues rapidly expanding along the Mississippi River,” the company said in a release on Wednesday, noting American is now the largest U.S. cruise line, with 13 small ships sailing the Mississippi and across the country.

“Throughout his career, Mayor Klipsch has been a strategic leader with a clear and deep concern for the community,” Charles B. Robertson, vice president of American Cruise Lines, said in the release. “We were introduced through his accomplishments with the MRCTI, and we look forward to all that he can contribute to our growth on the Mississippi River.”

Klipsch is former co-chair of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI), a partnership of more than 100 mayors from municipalities along the river, from Minnesota to Louisiana.