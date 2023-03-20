One of Davenport's former mayors has died.

Phil Yerington reportedly died Monday morning. He was 70.

Yerington served two terms as mayor of Davenport — from 1998 to 2002. He ran for Scott County Sheriff in 2004, for mayor in 2007 and for city council in 2015, but he did not win any of the races.

He also made a write-in campaign attempt for mayor in 2013, losing to Bill Gluba.

Known for his strong opinions, which he freely and frequently expressed, Yerington also was known for his work with the Davenport Police Department, especially in trying to combat gang violence.

He was fired from the police department in 2004, ultimately reaching a $130,000 settlement with the city.

Additional reporting on Yerington's career is expected in coming days.