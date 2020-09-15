Former Davenport police chief remembered as soft-spoken, generous 'outsider'

Ken Conlon served under several Davenport mayors until 1984, when he was fired by then-Mayor Charles Peart. Peart at the time said the department needed "a new face, a new direction" — someone who could make better use of the department's limited manpower — the Quad-City Times reported.

Conlon and his family, however, said his firing was politically motivated.

Conlon at the time said he was relieved to be unburdened of the pressure and politics of being chief. A "burly smoker who left his job at the office," his 7 1/2-year tenure was rocky at times, having to overcome resentment within the department and as a political appointee who had to please the mayor to keep his job, the QC Times reported.

He left the Quad-Cities in 1986 to become chief of police of the U.S. Supreme Court. He and his wife moved back to Davenport when he retired.

A retired colonel in the U.S. Army National Guard, he was an active member of the American Legion Post 26 and the Davenport Rotary Club. He also served as past president of the Quad-City Times Plus 60 Club.