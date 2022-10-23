Former Davenport Police Officer and his friends find a way to help someone in Hurricane Ian's path

When Hurricane Ian roared through Fort Myers, Fla., retired Davenport Police Sgt. Jim Stark and his wife, Julie, were looking for ways to help those in need.

Stark said the idea of giving more when they had it started about four years ago when his mother passed away.

“She was a very caring and giving person, and we decided we needed to be more like her,” Stark said. “We spent a lot of time talking about what we could do to make a difference, and we finally found the right cause.

"She didn’t do what she did looking for credit or accolades; she did it because it was the right thing to do, and we’re trying to follow in her footsteps," he added.

Unbeknownst to the Starks at the time, the right cause came into their hands several years ago when the Starks and their friends, Pat and Tonya Rheingans and Pat and Tracy Rockey, purchased a 28-foot Four Winds 5000 recreational vehicle to tool around in.

“We played with it a few years and had some road trips in it,” Stark said. “It was on a whim that we all decided to pitch in and buy it, and we’ve had a lot of fun with it.”

But eventually they all got campers to pull, and the RV, in great condition, was sitting around not being used.

Since they are campers, they were on Facebook and saw somebody’s post about how they lost everything in Fort Myers.

“We thought about how this RV was not being used and that maybe we could find somebody down there who could use it and just give it to them,” Stark said.

Living in the area is retired Davenport Police Capt. Dale Sievert and his wife, Lisa. Lisa is a flight attendant for Allegiant Airline, while Dale spends his time these days working as a handyman.

Stark got in touch with the Sieverts, and Lisa put out the word to her fellow flight attendants that if anyone could use this RV it was theirs for the taking.

“A week went by and finally another flight attendant reached out to me and told me about this person who lost everything and that she thought they could use this,” Lisa Sievert said. “I reached out to her, and the next day she called me back.

The person who called Sievert was Kerry Swope, who also is a flight attendant with Allegiant, and whose husband, Troy, is in real estate.

Speaking through occasional tears, Swope said that she and Troy are usually the ones giving and that they had to swallow hard and realize, “We’re now the ones in need.”

“It’s very hard for us because we are usually the people who are giving,” she said. “It’s just been overwhelming for us. We need a place to stay and this couldn’t have worked out any better.”

The damage is unbelievable, Swope said. "Every time we go to our place we see more and more things that we hadn’t seen before.

“As much progress as everybody’s made, there still so much more to do,” Swope said. “You see the people on the highway coming from everywhere to help out. It’s been amazing. I’ve never met so many generous people in my whole life.”

The other owners couldn’t get away with Stark to take the RV to Florida, so Stark enlisted the aid of former Police Chief Paul Sikorski.

They loaded the vehicle with supplies and headed out Wednesday morning.

Both the Davenport Police Union and the Davenport Police Association gave money so Stark could buy the supplies and pay for getting the RV to the Swopes in Florida.

“We couldn’t be more grateful,” Kerry Swope said. “The more and more I hear about everybody involved, it’s beyond amazing.”

Swope also realized that had she said no to Lisa Sievert, “Lisa wouldn’t have accepted it.”

The Swopes are determined to get back on their feet and pay the generosity forward to others in need.

Lisa Sievert said that the area “looks like a war zone.”

“Every day you just listen to people who have lost everything,” she said. “We’re all out trying to help.

“It’s just gut-wrenching,” Sievert added.