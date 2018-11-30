Former Davenport residents Tripp Crouse and Rashah McChesney said that living in Alaska means learning to live with tremors vibrating the earth under foot.
But Friday’s magnitude 7 earthquake centered seven miles northwest of Elmendorf Airforce Base in Anchorage that struck at 8:29 a.m. Alaska Standard Time, was different, they both said.
It was violent.
McChesney, who lives in Juneau, a 2 ½-hour plane ride away from Anchorage, and works for radio station KTOO, was in Anchorage with other public radio reporters for a retreat and had just made morning coffee when the quake struck.
“I was sipping my coffee when I felt the house start to shake,” McChesney, a former Quad-City Times reporter and photographer, said. “I’d been through an earthquake before, but three other women in the house hadn’t.
“I didn’t really panic at first,” she said. “But then, it didn’t stop. They all ran to stand under the doorways and I kind of stood there like an idiot with my coffee. I finally went to a doorway and then we went to stand outside.
“The strongest earthquake I’ve been through was a magnitude 5,” she said. “The biggest thing about this one is that shaking went on for so long.”
Crouse, a former Quad-City Times copy editor and online news editor who works for radio station KNBA in Anchorage, had gotten to work shortly after 7 a.m.
As the station’s news and public affairs producer, Crouse had just settled some guests in for a public affairs show when he was at his desk sorting through some work when the tremors began.
“I could feel the smaller tremors at first and then the whole building started to shake,” Crouse said. “I didn’t think much about it, but then the shaking turned violent and things were starting to fall off the walls.
“I work in an area with cubicles and they were shaking and so I ran to an archway and stood there for a little bit,” Crouse said. “It felt like it died down a bit and I started walking to my desk when the shaking started again and knocked me onto my knees. That’s when I began to get under a desk and take cover.
“I’ve felt a magnitude 5 before and I’ve felt a lot of magnitude 5 quakes and a lot of magnitude 4 quakes that were further away, but this is easily the strongest one I’ve ever felt,” Crouse said. “It was only about 25 miles beneath the earth and it was pretty violent.”
Crouse said the studio is wrecked and that they could not get a signal out. They then turned to computers with Wifi and began sending out information via Facebook.
Likely a water pipe was busted because Crouse said there was water dripping from the ceiling. There also was a lot of broken glass, cracked drywall, light fixtures dangling, and the station’s transmitter was knocked out.
What everyone was worried about was the possibility of gas leaks. Other than that, Crouse said, everyone got out safe. As far as injuries, officials reported nothing serious.
McChesney spoke to a man who was in the 1964 earthquake that leveled Anchorage. “He was thinking in this one, ‘That wasn’t so bad.’” But a gas line burst and his house exploded and burned down. The man was not injured.
Gas lines rupturing seem to be the biggest worry at this point, she said.
McChesney’s brother, Sean, is a plumber in Anchorage, she said, and they were going around checking water pipes.
Crouse said that authorities are recommending everyone boil their water before using it to cook or drink.
Anchorage is a city of about 300,000 people. Authorities were reporting that about 21,000 residents were without power.
Most of the damage is to infrastructure such as the roadways into and out of Anchorage, Crouse said. “They’ve been working on routing people around.”
Crouse said that many of the buildings in Anchorage were built based on new codes after the 1964 quake. “Cleaning up afterwards will be the real work.”
McChesney said that after earthquakes the big concern of the coastal communities is the tsunami risk.
“You never have to worry about that in Anchorage,” she said. But the coastal communities that sit in the middle of the Gulf of Alaska become worried about the tsunami risk.
“After large quakes on the coasts you make sure you’re intact and then you think, ‘Am I far enough inland,’” McChesney said.
Both Crouse and McChesney said that officials are expecting residents to hunker down, and that’s what they will be doing.
“We live in Alaska,” Crouse said. “We know earthquakes are a possibility. You know they’re going to happen and you just clean up afterward. They’re a fact of life up here.”
But worry remains.
After quakes such as the one that struck Friday, McChesney said people try to calm one another down, but the aftershocks keep people on edge. There have been at least 37 aftershocks since the initial quake. The strongest was a 5.7 shock that occurred six minutes after the initial quake, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.
“People are wondering, ‘Is it safe to stay in my home? Is my gas ok? What am I supposed to check for?’
“It’s a lingering sort of fear,” McChesney said.