Former Davenport teacher appears on sexual abuse charge

A former Davenport teacher accused of sexually abusing a child in 2019 made his first appearance Monday in Scott County Court.

Julian Lira, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bond was set at $50,000 and will make his next court appearance Jan. 21.

Davenport police investigators said Lira engaged in a sex act with a child younger than 12 in the summer of 2019 in Davenport.

Late last week the Davenport police said Lira was wanted on the charge.

Lira was a sixth-grade teacher at Adams Elementary School at the start of the 2020-2021 school year and was placed on leave in September 2020.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.