Former Davenport teacher appears on sexual abuse charge

A former Davenport teacher accused of sexually abusing a child in 2019 made his first appearance Monday in Scott County Court.
Julian Lira, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.
Bond was set at $50,000 and will make his next court appearance Jan. 21.
Davenport police investigators said Lira engaged in a sex act with a child younger than 12 in the summer of 2019 in Davenport.
Late last week the Davenport police said Lira was wanted on the charge.
Lira was a sixth-grade teacher at Adams Elementary School at the start of the 2020-2021 school year and was placed on leave in September 2020.