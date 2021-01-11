 Skip to main content
Former Davenport teacher appears on sexual abuse charge
Julian Lira
Tom Loewy

A former Davenport teacher accused of sexually abusing a child in 2019 made his first appearance Monday in Scott County Court.

Julian Lira, 32, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Bond was set at $50,000 and will make his next court appearance Jan. 21.

Davenport police investigators said Lira engaged in a sex act with a child younger than 12 in the summer of 2019 in Davenport.

Late last week the Davenport police said Lira was wanted on the charge.

Lira was a sixth-grade teacher at Adams Elementary School at the start of the 2020-2021 school year and was placed on leave in September 2020.

