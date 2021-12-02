Former Eldridge city administrator asks court to overturn council vote that ended her employment

Former Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter is asking the court to null the city council’s 3-2 vote in September that ended her employment with the city. Kotter is also asking for the court to order her reinstatement as city administrator and to assess damages.
The documents were filed by Kotter’s attorney, Mike Meloy, Oct. 28. A trial scheduling conference, a procedural meeting which will decide the date of a trial, is scheduled for early January.
In the suit filings, Kotter petitioned for a judicial review of the government agency’s decision.
The petition alleges that council member Brian Dockery had a conflict of interest in voting for Kotter's termination, and should have recused himself from the Sept. 28 vote. Kotter had named Dockery, Mayor Marty O’Boyle, and building inspector Ray Nees in a gender discrimination complaint in August.
Without Dockery’s vote, the petition states, the measure would not have passed on a 2-2 vote.
During the same Sept. 28 meeting, a vote to reinstate Kotter failed by the same 3-2 margin.
Before filing her complaint, Kotter was placed on administrative leave in early August, pending a complaint from Nees that Kotter had sexually harassed him with inappropriate comments.
Eldridge hired Annette Snyder, of Bettendorf-based the Employment Source for $10,000 to investigate the two complaints. Snyder’s report to the city found no evidence to support either Kotter's or Nees’ complaints, but did conclude that Kotter created a hostile work environment and recommended the city terminate her employment.
Kotter and her attorney dispute the report’s hostile work environment conclusion, saying Snyder’s report contained errors and omissions.
In the petition, Kotter asks the judge to “assess damages against Dockery and the City of Eldridge” as well as order her reinstatement as city administrator.
The petition also alleges that Dockery “violated Lisa Kotter’s … right to confidentiality by directly aiding and abetting the release of a confidential personnel report.”
In the petition, Kotter and her attorney allege Dockery confirmed the authenticity of a copy of Snyder’s report for the North Scott Press, which then published the copy on its website. According to the North Scott Press, WQAD first posted a copy of the report without attribution. Dockery confirmed to the North Scott Press that the copy was authentic.
A response filed by attorneys for the City of Eldridge and Dockery denied, either outright or based on lack of information or belief, 38 of the 55 points in Kotter’s petition.
Neither Kotter nor Dockery responded to a request for comment Thursday.
Dockery previously told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that he’d expressed to Kotter and the city council that he wanted the city to part ways with Kotter during a performance review months before Kotter’s complaint was filed and hadn’t changed his stance since.