Former Eldridge city administrator plans to sue to overturn her termination
ELDRIDGE

Former Eldridge city administrator plans to sue to overturn her termination

Lisa Kotter

Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter at an Eldridge City Council meeting as council members voted 3-2 to end her employment with the city.

 SARAH WATSON

Former Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter plans to sue the city to overturn her termination. 

Kotter was terminated last week on a 3-2 vote of city council, after a third-party investigative report found she helped create a “hostile work environment" at city hall. She had been on paid leave since August.

Eldridge City Council member Brian Dockery voted in favor of termination, but Kotter had accused him, building inspector Ray Nees, and Mayor Marty O'Boyle of gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

The third-party investigation also investigated that claim, but found no evidence to support it.

“Dockery could not in good faith vote to terminate Lisa Kotter and should have recused himself pursuant to the Iowa Code,” Kotter’s attorney, Mike Meloy, wrote in a prepared statement. “We will pursue all legal avenues to have a state court judge enforce the Iowa conflict-of-interest law.”

In a phone interview, Dockery said in a May closed session, department heads told councilors Kotter was a smart and competent administrator, but offered negative feedback about her management style. At that time, Dockery said the city should part ways with Kotter. 

He said his opinion hasn't changed since then, months before Kotter filed the discrimination complaint.

"I said, as a council, we made a mistake and we need to separate with Ms. Kotter and go a different direction," Dockery said.

Iowa code says a measure must have a majority vote of members of the council to pass. Iowa case law is less explicit on what constitutes conflict of interest not involving financial gain, but a case from 1969 states that the “potential for conflict of interest” should be avoided.

The city paid Annette Snyder, of Bettendorf’s Employment Solutions, $11,000 for three investigations: A report Kotter had sexually harassed Nees, Kotter's claim the three men berated her in front of city staff and treated male department heads differently, and an unrelated claim Nees acted unprofessionally toward a resident. The report only substantiated the resident's claim against Nees, but Snyder said she found Kotter created a "hostile work environment."

She came to that conclusion after interviewing eight city employees, the police chief, Dockery, O’Boyle, and a former mayor of Geneseo.

“The consensus among ALL department heads is Ms. Kotter can’t be trusted, she is a bully, a narcissist, lacks transparency, she gossips behind ALL the employees backs, she facilitates rumors, she’s calculating and manipulative,” Snyder wrote. "Some of the individuals interviewed used all the above descriptions during our conversation."

The employees said Kotter needed to go, and predicted a mass exodus of city staff if she returned to work, according to the report.

In a written statement, Kotter said she had “serious concerns about the overall validity and accuracy of the Snyder report.”

Snyder ended her conclusion with a warning for the city government leaders in Eldridge:

“Lastly, I’d be remiss not to mention that some of the actions demonstrated by some of the government leaders during the last year are embarrassing for your community,” Snyder wrote in the report. "The public outbursts and the comments on social media need to stop. ... Now is the time to take the fence down and mend it."

Download PDF Eldridge investigation
2:42 Watch now: Lisa Kotter asks council members for reinstatement
4:01 Watch now: Lisa Kotter addresses Eldridge City Council

Statement from Lisa Kotter and her attorney Mike Meloy

Attorney Mike Meloy

The Eldridge City Council voted on a split vote, 3-2, to terminate Lisa Kotter during a four-hour council meeting.  Councilman Dockery voted to terminate, along with two other councilmen Peeters and Blackwell, while two other councilmen Cheek and King voted to reinstate Ms. Kotter as City Administrator.  If Councilman Dockery recused himself the motion to terminate Lisa Kotter would have failed.

A conflict of interest exists here. Lisa Kotter filed a gender discrimination complaint against Councilman Dockery on August 16, 2021. Dockery could not in good faith vote to terminate Lisa Kotter and should have recused himself pursuant to the Iowa Code.   We will pursue all legal avenues to have a State Court Judge enforce the Iowa conflict-of-interest law

Lisa Kotter

I made it clear that I want to return to work as City Administrator in the City of Eldridge.  Two Councilmen, Mr. King and Mr. Cheek agreed with me.   Councilmen King and Cheek voted against the termination motion made at the September 28, 2021 meeting.  They also offered motions to reinstate me as City Administrator. 

Ms. Snyder exonerated me from the claim of sexual harassment as there was no evidence of Mr. Nees’ claim. 

 However, I have serious concerns about the overall validity and accuracy of the Snyder report.    Ms. Snyder stated at a public meeting that she failed to interview a material witness, Angie King, an 11-year employee of the City who resigned in April of 2021. Ms. Snyder stated she did not interview Angie because she would have given Kotter a glowing report.   Ms. King was named two dozen times in that report but was never interviewed by Snyder.  

