Dana Frye, the former vice president and chief loan officer of Country Bank of Aledo that failed in 2011 pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of making false statements to the bank.
During a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, before Judge Sara Darrow, Frye, 66, of Bettendorf, admitted to conspiring with others to make materially false statements to the Country Bank board of directors to influence the board to make loans to businesses in which he held a financial interest.
Those businesses included the Fyre Lake Project that included a golf course and residential lots in Sherrard.
Fyre Lake benefited from Country Bank loans that totaled more than $20 million.
However, Frye did not disclose his financial interest to the bank or its board.
Frye also admitted that he used his position to help others get loans for the Fyre Lake project along with another project in Milan.
Frye had ownership in several companies that either directly participated in real estate development or provided services to persons and entities engaged in the development. Among those companies was Webgem Inc., that was owned by Frye and his son.
Frye did not tell the bank that Webgem was going to be paid, and eventually was paid, $480,000 from bank loans of $5 million related to the Milan project.
In May 2009, Country Bank received $4.1 million in aid through the Department of Treasury’s Troubled Asset Relief Program, known as TARP.
In October 2011, The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s Division of Banking closed Country Bank and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, as receiver.
Country Bank was then taken over by Blackhawk Bank & Trust.
Before it even opened, Fyre Lake went into foreclosure in 2011 over at least $12.4 million in outstanding loans.
After the property changed hands from the failed Country Bank to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and finally to a bank in Arkansas, developer Todd Raufeisen bought it and opened it in 2013. He said he inherited a financial "trainwreck," including 96 liens on the property.
Fyre Lake was purchased in 2015 by Larry Whitty, President of Happy Joe’s Pizza, and Mike Thoms, former co-owner of Thoms Proestler Co. Thoms is the Mayor of Rock Island.
In 2017, Raufeisen pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, admitting that he defrauded 22 investors out of $1.7 million between 2010 and 2016 during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
Darrow also heard that case and sentenced Raufeisen to six years in prison and to pay $1,723,606.26 in restitution.
Frye is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 26. He faces a prison sentence of up to five years and payment of restitution.
There is no parole in the federal system.