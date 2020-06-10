Former Geneseo mayors question '20 FY budget

WHAT"S NEW: On Tuesday, former Geneseo mayors Kathy Carroll-Duda and Nadine Palmgren, along with former city administrator Lisa Kotter, addressed the council during public comments with questions about the proposed budget. Carroll-Duda gave the city 25 pages of questions to be answered. Part of the comments were that the city should not be proposing layoffs. Mayor Sean Johnson suggested that if council members have questions about the budget, they should get with the finance director or city administrator before the actual meetings.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen approved the actual resolution for a new Road to Recovery loan program that was also voted on June 1. The program offers up to $5,000 to businesses with a good record of utility payments that have been in business for at least three years in Geneseo. Loans are at 1% interest, amortized over five years, and if interest payments have been made over the five years, the principal is forgiven. The only change made in the program was that if there is no unanimous decision between the committee composed of the mayor, the city administrator and one alderman, the matter goes to the full council. There is $40,000 in the fiscal 2020 budget for the program, and four applications have been received.