 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Harold's on the Rock co-owner, Ken Schloemer, dies at 84
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Former Harold's on the Rock co-owner, Ken Schloemer, dies at 84

  • Updated
  • 0
Harold's on the Rock, Moline

Harold's on the Rock, Moline.

 Roy Booker

Though he served in many roles, the one most widely recognized was as co-owner of Harold's on the Rock in Moline.

Quad-City businessman, politician and cheerleader Ken Schloemer died Monday. He was 84.

Schloemer and his wife, Cheri, bought Harold's in 1976. Her father, Harold Williamson, opened the restaurant on the shores of Moline's Rock River in 1945.

The Schloemers ran the restaurant for 24 years — until chronic Rock River flooding forced them to apply for a federal buyout of Harold's and two family homes on the property. The restaurant closed in 2000, then was razed and turned over to the city for use as a boat launch and park.

The restaurant had been a destination for family celebrations and for politics. At least three Illinois governors held fundraising events at Harold's, and Barbara Bush, whose husband George H. W. Bush was vice president at the time, insisted on dining there.

Afterwards, the second lady and Cheri Schloemer were photographed during a walk along the Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline.

Ken Schloemer once commissioned a barge to moor outside the restaurant and host floating concerts. And he had professional golfers from the then-Hardee's Golf Classic to his restaurant for "Drive the Rock," which was a competition to hit golf balls across the river to a green built on South Shore Drive.

"We have so many fond memories of him," Cheri Schloemer said Tuesday. "He got the national ski show competition to Harold's in 1984. We had those ski shows for years."

As furniture, serving dishes, personal items and other restaurant inventory was sold at auction in June of 2000, Schloemer remarked: "Sometimes it's good and sometimes it's sad. But I won't be around to watch when they tear the place down."

He had other things to keep him busy, including serving as Geneseo's first economic-development director, beginning in 2007. He resigned after about a year, saying his family deserved his time and attention.

Rhonda Ludwig, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at the time, said of Schloemer's contributions: "It's absolutely invaluable to the entire community. You can't put a dollar figure on that."

His interest in community led to several bids for office, including an unsuccessful run for Davenport mayor in 1972. He also attempted to unseat U.S. Rep. Lane Evans, D-Ill., in 1992.

He became Moline's first at-large alderman in 1995.

Schloemer also served as chairman of the Quad-City Civic Center Authority during a time when the location for the arena was being debated. He resigned the post in 1988.

During his lifetime, he worked as a sports writer and photographer, a Realtor and was at one time active in community theater, his family said.

The Schloemers have seven adult children, 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Vandemore Funeral Home in Geneseo is handling arrangements.

+1 
Ken Schloemer

Ken Schloemer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seven majestic Andean condors released in Argentina

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News