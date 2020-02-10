Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack wins $150,000 Powerball prize

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack has won $150,000 playing Powerball.
Vilsack claimed the prize Monday at the Iowa Lottery's headquarters in Clive, according to a news release.
He won the money during the Jan. 22 drawing when the jackpot was $347 million. But, according to the Iowa Lottery, it took a while for him to realize he had won.
“I forgot about the ticket,” Vilsack said in a news release. “Then I woke up 10 days later on a Saturday morning and I said, ‘Oh, geez, I wonder how I did?’”
Vilsack was the governor of Iowa from 1999 to 2007. He also served as the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.