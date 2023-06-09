A former on-site maintenance worker for 324 Main St. remembers problems dating back to when he started working at The Davenport in 2016.

Aaron Aguilar, 37, said he believed issues compounded until a disaster became inevitable.

“This could have been prevented years ago,” Aguilar said. “The building should have been vacated to make all the repairs that had to be done. Something could have been done.”

There were always problems to deal with in the building, he said, including issues with heating, air conditioning and running water.

He said he suspected the century-old building might already have been shifting — some of the doors were too tight, gaps formed between doors and frames, and windows wouldn't open or stay open.

“In 2018, I noticed that the footing on basement support beams were missing blocks,” he said.

On Aug. 10, 2020, the derecho struck, where high winds pulled back the roof 6 to 8 feet, Aguilar said.

“Water was running into the building for two weeks before anybody did anything about it,” he said. “Nobody was doing anything, and we were concerned. Water was rushing into the backside of the building."

Aguilar's duties were limited to routine maintenance, not large-scale structural work.

He warned then-owner, Mark Roemer of Waukee Investments, of the issues.

Calls by the Quad-City Times to Roemer and Andrew Wold, the current owner of The Davenport, were not returned.

“We brought that to their attention, and everybody laughed at us,” Aguilar said. “Water creates so many more issues.”

Davenport’s Main Street was closed between 3rd and 4th streets later that week after bricks fell from the building's front façade onto the sidewalk and roadway.

"I believe the derecho speeded things along," Aguilar said.

Aguilar said at that time he first met Wold, who introduced himself as a contractor to assess rooftop damages. Wold's company, Alliance Contracting, had been hired by Waukee Investments to make repairs, a lawsuit filed over the collapse alleges.

Aguilar said he did not have any idea Wold was interested in buying the building. A couple of days later, Aguilar learned Wold intended to buy the property.

At first, there was talk the roofs were going to be torn off and new material put down, he said. People would be moved into different units as the repair work proceeded.

But then, instead of a complete tear-off, workers began putting new roofing material over the old materials, Aguilar said.

They brought in big dumpsters for the waste, "but we were kind of surprised because we weren't seeing any of the old, damaged rooftop going into the dumpsters," Aguilar said.

City inspection records indicate that a city code enforcement officer ordered the replacement of the leaking roof in August 2020, among dozens of other violations, including mold in apartments, a missing bedroom door and bathroom fan, inoperable windows and ordering an engineer's report to assess the stability and repairs needed for a "structurally unsound block/brick/stone/poured concrete wall" to the west.

Aguilar said Wold was aware of all the problems in the building.

Around Dec. 28, 2020, the heat went out in his sixth-floor apartment, and Aguilar said he did his best to deal with it and put in a request for repairs.

“I was informed that repairs to the building were in limbo because of the change in ownership,” Aguilar said.

The sale was finalized in June, 2021, for $4.2 million, according to online county property records.

Aguilar found another place to live after he was told his services would no longer be required. That was in December of 2020 because of the change of ownership.

Sarah Watson contributed to this report.

