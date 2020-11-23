Former Mercer County High School teacher sentenced in sex case

ALEDO — Mark Artcher, 61, of Aledo pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of attempted criminal sexual abuse of a minor and was handed a fully negotiated sentence of 24 months probation, a $2,500 fine (plus court costs) and 180 days in the Mercer County Jail of which he must serve 90 days minus one day for credit already served. He is to begin serving his sentence at noon on Jan. 3, 2021.

The case was based on an April 4, 2019 state police report on an incident that took place at the defendant’s home where a sleepover occurred with the defendant’s daughter and the individual abused. The victim in this case was under the age of 13.

State’s attorney Meeghan Lee said the outcome was entered into by the state, “to avoid further victimization of the individuals victimized.” The misdemeanor charge was negotiated down from three Class X felony charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13.

Additional sentencing included that Artcher must cooperate with probation and have no law violations, have no firearms, complete a sexual offender evaluation and any recommended treatment, be registered as a sex offender for 10 years, not have or consume alcohol or drugs and be subject to random testing. He is also to be removed as a teacher. Artcher was a teacher at Mercer County High School.