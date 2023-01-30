 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Former Moline alderwoman elected to serve on national board

  • Updated
  • 0
110922-qc-nws-housing-07.jpg

Sonia Berg, then-IHDA board member, spoke during a ground breaking ceremony for Spring Valley Village, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Moline. 

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Former Moline alderwoman Sonia Berg will serve as president of the 2022-2023 Board of Directors of the National Conference of State Housing Boards. 

Berg has served on the nine-member Illinois Housing Development Authority, IHDA, Board since 2019 and works as a realtor with Ruhl & Ruhl. She was appointed to the authority by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

She served as at-large alderwoman in Moline from 2017 to 2021.

The executive director of IHDA, Kristin Faust, congratulated Berg, saying she has been an invaluable member of the IHDA board. 

"Not only will she continue helping Illinois but can further leverage her knowledge to help other HFAs (housing finance agencies) across the nation to ensure they are best prepared to address housing issues affecting their states," Faust said.

People are also reading…

Housing finance agencies are state-chartered authorities established to help meet affordable housing needs by creating and administering a range of affordable housing and community development programs.

The National Conference of State Housing Boards is composed of state HFA board members from across the country. Members meet periodically throughout the year to provide educational and training opportunities for HFA board members to help them in governing their agencies effectively.

+1 
Sonia Berg

Moline Alderman At-Large Sonia Berg 
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's Netanyahu vows swift, strong response to recent violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News