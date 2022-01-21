 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Moline police captain Jerome Patrick to enter plea in shooting
Former Moline police captain Jerome Patrick to enter plea in shooting

Two years and four months after he was charged with four firearms felonies, a retired Moline police captain is scheduled next week to enter a final plea.

Jerome Patrick, 58, is accused of shooting at two people from his car after a September 2019 bar fight in Moline. He is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, all felonies.

He has been granted at least 14 continuances in his case, according to court records. After the defense's most recent delay in September, the court indicated it would be his last.

Also during the hearing, State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said the state was "revoking" all previous offers related to a negotiated plea agreement with Patrick.

She last year offered assurances that her office was not giving Patrick any preferential treatment because of his former role in law enforcement or any relationships with those working at the Rock Island County Courthouse.

The Illinois State Police were called Sept. 12, 2019, to investigate a gunfire complaint in the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities in Moline. Investigators identified Patrick as the suspect, and he was arrested the next day in Davenport.

Moline police asked the state to step in to avoid a conflict.

The state police say Patrick fired a gun from inside his silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible in the direction of a man and woman, whom he is accused of following home from a tavern. No injuries were reported.

Patrick is to appear Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. for his final plea. A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Jerome J. Patrick

Jerome J. Patrick

 Anthony Watt
