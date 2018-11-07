John Hitchcock, the former Moline police chief, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a citation of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Hitchcock was stopped the evening of Sept. 7 by an Iowa State Patrol trooper who clocked him going 90 mph in a 65-mph zone near mile marker 131 on southbound U.S. 61 in Scott County, according to authorities. Hitchcock was taken to the Eldridge Police Department, where a test recorded his blood alcohol content at .201. As a result of the stop, Hitchcock was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.
He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by Moline, and he retired a few weeks later.
Scott County Judge Mark Fowler sentenced Hitchcock on Wednesday to a 120-day jail sentence with all but two days suspended and a $1,250 fine, with half of the amount suspended, according to Scott County court records. He must serve a period of in-home detention, and a year of unsupervised probation.
The judge also ordered Hitchcock to complete a substance abuse evaluation and any resulting treatment and he must also complete the Iowa Course for Drinking Drivers.
His written plea of guilty was filed Tuesday by attorney Andrew Larson, according to court records.
Two other ranking Moline police officers, Capt. Trevor Fisk and Capt. Brian Johnson, were with Hitchcock at the time of the traffic stop, according to the city. The two captains also were placed on administrative leave for several weeks before being suspended for five days.
The captains cooperated with the Iowa authorities and the ensuing investigation, and there was no indication they did anything illegal, but they witnessed Hitchcock drinking and did not stop him from driving, Doug Maxeiner, Moline city administrator, said previously. Hitchcock also cooperated during the traffic stop and in the investigation.
Hitchcock became interim chief in 2017 after the retirement of Kim Hankins. He officially became chief in January.
Moline has begun searching for Hitchcock's permanent replacement, and that process is expected to last into 2019. In the interim, the department is being led by Lt. Dave Gass, who is serving as acting chief.