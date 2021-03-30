Former Niabi leader, Stalf, resigns from Columbus Zoo

The former director of Niabi Zoo is one of two top executives at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium to resign this week.

Tom Stalf and his zookeeper wife, Colleen Stalf, left Niabi for Columbus in 2010. He was credited with earning the Coal Valley zoo its coveted accreditation with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, AZA, which Niabi lost about two years after Stalf's departure.

The AZA standing has not been restored.

Stalf resigned as president and CEO of the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium on Monday, according to reporting by the Columbus Dispatch. The newspaper wrote about Stalf and the zoo's chief financial officer, Greg Bell, allowing relatives to rent zoo-owned property at below-market rate.

On Tuesday, Stalf issued a brief statement without commenting on his resignation or his reasons for stepped down:

"I’m proud of all that the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium accomplished in my last 11 years leading the organization as CEO. It was (an) honor building on the legacy of Jack Hanna and making a strong impact on wildlife care and conservation internationally.

"My focus is now on the future, as I plan to continue my mission-driven work and commitment to global and local wildlife conservation.