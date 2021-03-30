Former Niabi leader, Stalf, resigns from Columbus Zoo

The former director of Niabi Zoo is one of two top executives at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium to resign this week.
Tom Stalf and his zookeeper wife, Colleen Stalf, left Niabi for Columbus in 2010. He was credited with earning the Coal Valley zoo its coveted accreditation with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, AZA, which Niabi lost about two years after Stalf's departure.
The AZA standing has not been restored.
Stalf resigned as president and CEO of the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium on Monday, according to reporting by the Columbus Dispatch. The newspaper wrote about Stalf and the zoo's chief financial officer, Greg Bell, allowing relatives to rent zoo-owned property at below-market rate.
On Tuesday, Stalf issued a brief statement without commenting on his resignation or his reasons for stepped down:
"I’m proud of all that the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium accomplished in my last 11 years leading the organization as CEO. It was (an) honor building on the legacy of Jack Hanna and making a strong impact on wildlife care and conservation internationally.
"My focus is now on the future, as I plan to continue my mission-driven work and commitment to global and local wildlife conservation.
"I will always be an advocate for the Columbus Zoo and its great work."
In addition to permitting family members to live in zoo-owned homes without advertising the rental properties, Stalf and Bell also were accused of using arena suites held by the zoo to entertain relatives. Bell also resigned and neither man was listed on the zoo's website Tuesday.
Stalf, 52, was making $488,486 in salary and benefits in Columbus, according to the Dispatch's reporting.
He had rented a home that was donated to the zoo to his in-laws, who were from Rock Island. His father-in-law, John "Jack" Carroll had been head baseball coach at Rock Island High School and is remembered for building the first baseball field at the school.
He died in 2018 at the age of 79.
Stalf is quoted as saying that Carroll was helping to make improvements on the zoo-owned house to help raise its value. The property was sold earlier this year.
Prior to Stalf's departure, he urged county authorities to remove elephants from Niabi Zoo, because their enclosure was too small, cold and insufficient for the species. Elephants Babe and Sophie eventually were relocated to Little Rock.