Former nursing home employee alleges neglect of residents, filthy conditions at River Crossing of Moline

A former employee of River Crossing of Moline is alleging neglect of residents and filthy conditions at the nursing home, 7300 34th Ave., leading to her resignation after just two weeks at the facility.

Kimberly Howell was human resources director of River Crossing from Feb. 9-26. In her resignation letter to Administrator Tara Wassell, Howell alleged residents are were being mistreated, common areas are seldom cleaned and that bags of dirty laundry belonging to residents go unattended for weeks.

"You are the director of a long-term care facility that houses the most vulnerable, the elderly, in excess of 100 of them," Howell wrote. "I have been working for over 40 years and I have never seen a business of any kind that is more filthy than River Crossing of Moline."

Wassell declined comment. The home's owner disputed the allegations.

"River Crossing of Moline takes the trust of those we serve very seriously and remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of our residents," said Karen Marotta, a spokeswoman for AbleHearts, the parent company of River Crossing. "Everything we do is centered on improving our residents’ quality of life. An important part of the process has been transparent dialogue and full cooperation with our partners at the local, state and federal regulatory agencies to investigate the former employee's unfounded allegations."

As an employee, Howell, the HR director, said she was required to comply with federal and state laws to report her observations. She filed complaints with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Feb. 25 and March 3 reporting unsanitary conditions of the facility and alleged neglect of residents.

The agency confirmed the pending complaints.

River Crossing was fined $263,000 in federal fines last year by Medicare for violations related to the neglect and abuse of residents. The facility was fined separately by IDPH for an additional $50,000 and cited for 10 licensure violations related to the abuse and neglect of two residents for some of the same complaints investigated by Medicare.

Complaints by Medicare include: failing to report possible suicidal behavior exhibited by an elderly male resident; failing to construct a secure barrier between the COVID-19 positive unit and the non-COVID unit; failure to provide dedicated staff for the COVID-19 unit; failure of staff to follow COVID personal protective equipment protocols; an incident when a male resident was given water through a feeding tube while laying down, resulting in his choking and turning red; and a sanitary inspection that resulted in reports of a dirty kitchen, dirty oven and refrigerators that were dirty, had the presence of brown, sticky substances and were kept too warm to properly keep food and liquids.

"I'm not trying to get anyone in trouble," Howell said. "I just want people to pay attention."

