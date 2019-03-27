As construction of an apartment community begins on a 40-acre site near Davenport's Brady and East 59th streets, long-time residents may recall a pet cemetery that operated in the area from 1953 to 1991.
It was called Whitehaven, and it was south of Goose Creek on the southeast corner of the property, marked by weeping willow trees, granite gravestones and, often, flower arrangements or Christmas decorations.
Hundreds, possibly thousands, of animals were buried there over the years, including cats, dogs and canaries and a squirrel, turtle and pony.
The apartment development will not disturb this area, as it will be built on high ground on the north side of the creek, said Justin Todd, assistant vice-president of development for the developer, Dallas-based Anthony Properties. Of the site's 40 acres, about half is buildable and half is not because of being in the floodplain and other factors, he said.
The pet cemetery's opening 66 years ago was heralded in the Sunday Democrat and Times as "the climax of years of hope, work and preparation" by Dr. J.B. White, a veterinarian who also operated the nearby Whitehaven Animal Hospital, later known as Whitehaven Veterinary Clinic.
With 6,000 lots, the cemetery was to be the largest in Iowa, perhaps one of the largest in the country, behind an older cemetery in Boston, according to the Democrat and Times. Its location was described as 1¼ miles north of Kimberly Road, on the outskirts of town.
Plots were three 3 wide and 4 feet long, costing $10 to $100, depending on location. Burials were 3½ feet deep and cost a minimum of $28, including a casket and granite marker with a name. Caskets ranged from $5 to $150 according to the type of wood and ornamentation. A pet also could be buried without a casket in a common trench for $5.
By the time of the official opening, 27 pets already had been buried there, the newspaper said.
Subsequent articles reported that some of the pets came from Omaha, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, buried by owners who brought them back to their former home. "An Army nurse, stationed in Hawaii, shipped her dead cat, encased in dry ice, in a Fiberglass casket," according to one article.
Robert B. White, of Eldridge, son of Dr. J.B and Dorothy White, told the Times he has no records of the number of burials in the cemetery, but that it would be in the "hundreds." An article at the time of closing pegged the number at "thousands."
To alert pet owners to the closing, notices were published in a newspaper, giving owners the opportunity to come and remove their pet(s) and "quite a few people" did, White said.
He remembers digging some of the original graves himself, and he also recalls how difficult it was to mow the area after owners exhumed their pets, leaving big holes in the ground. He said he doesn't know if any of the grave markers are still in place.
Todd, of Anthony Properties, said he didn't walk that area of the site, so he doesn't know either.
Heavy equipment operators recently cleared paths through a stand of mature evergreens at the back of the property as a prelude to construction.
White remembers helping his parents plant those trees by hand.
After his father retired from the business, it was operated by the late Dr. Joe Seng until it closed.
A couple of pet-related businesses — boarding, training — operated on the property after that, but all were short-lived, White said.
J.B. White died in 1989 and his wife Dorothy, known for her piano-playing at Von Maur at NorthPark Mall, died in 2012.