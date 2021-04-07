Former Quad-Cities US Rep. Bobby Schilling remembered as 'reflection' of the American Dream

"He was really trying to go to the forgotten voters of that district that had been taken for granted," Terry Schilling said. "His economic message was simple," ease tax burdens and regulations on businesses so as not to inhibit economic growth, where "workers are getting paid well and business are also able to thrive."

Bobby Schilling at the time said that he decided to run for Congress because he had heard then-President Obama say that he wanted to "spread the wealth around" and that, as a small business owner who had put in years of hard work, he didn’t want to share "his money."

"Here we are, just starting to get our head above water, and we have a president who wants to share my hard work and work ethic,” he told The Hill in 2011. "I don’t have a problem helping those who can’t help themselves, but I do have a problem helping those who do not go for the American Dream when they have the ability to do so."

Schilling ran on a populist message promising to change Washington political culture. He declined to accept a congressional pension, pay raises and congressional health insurance benefits, and agreed to limit himself to four terms.