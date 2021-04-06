Former Republican Illinois U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling dies after bout of cancer

Former Republican Illinois U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling, who represented the Quad-Cities, died Tuesday from cancer, according to his son.

Terry Schilling tweeted Tuesday that his father lost his battle with cancer.

"He was larger than life and lived his life for God and others," Terry Schilling tweeted, adding his father "made the world a better place."

Terry Schilling took over his father's campaign last summer for the Republican nomination for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat after his father announced he was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment.

Bobby Schilling, a businessman who served in Congress representing Illinois' 17th District from 2011 to 2013, lost his bid for a second term to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the Nov. 2012 general election. He challenged Bustos again in the Nov. 2014 general election and lost again.