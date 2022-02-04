Former Rock Island alderman charged with felony theft

Former Rock Island alderman Dave Geenen is being charged with felony theft, related to money missing from his former employer, the Doris and Victor Day Foundation.

The former 7th-ward alderman resigned in November, which is when he was terminated from the Day Foundation after admitting to its board that he allegedly embezzled about $40,000 from the non-profit group.

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal announced Friday that an investigation by the sheriff's department and others resulted in the felony theft charge, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The felony charge indicates the theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000. The charge alleges that Geenen "knowingly and unlawfully obtained control over funds managed by the Day Foundation in excess of $30,000."

He is accused of diverting funds that were appropriated to local organizations and writing checks for his personal use. Bank statement were altered, the prosecutor said, to hide the missing money.

His bond was set at $50,000.

