Former Rock Island County Sheriff Michael Green dies

Those in long-time law enforcement circles in the Quad-Cities are mourning the loss of former Rock Island County sheriff Michael Green, who died late Wednesday.
Green, 74, was sheriff in 1989 and 1990, when he was appointed by the county board to fill the vacancy created by the departure of former sheriff Gordon Powell.
He worked for the sheriff's department for 20 years, retiring in 1990. After his retirement, Green worked as head of security at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline for 10 years. In 2000, he left the airport and went to work for the U.S. Marshals Service at the federal courthouse in Rock Island.
After his cancer diagnosis in 2008, Green retired.
"He's been one of my best friends for over 40 years," said former county board chairman Paul Mulcahey. "He's the strongest guy I ever met. I never saw anyone battle so hard."
A Vietnam veteran, Green suffered the effects of Agent Orange exposure, his friends said. He fought cancer for 13 years.
Steve Sottos, who retired from the Illinois State Police, also was a long-time friend of Green's.
"I feel Mike was a very compassionate individual," Sottos said. "Even as he was going through this, he wanted to help others. He went through a lot, a lot of chemotherapies.
"Mike was always taking care of others. He tried to treat everyone with respect, even those in prison. He never lost his compassion."
The men frequently met for morning coffee, he said.
"As he got worse, we met in his garage or patio. He was a super guy; he went by his word on everything."
Former East Moline police chief and current mayor, Reggie Freeman, said he also admired Green.
"He was a person that no one could say got angry about anything," he said. "I considered him as a friend and a person that will be greatly missed by all."
His wife, Marcia Green, said her husband loved his work in law enforcement and stayed close with friends from several departments.
"There's such camaraderie among police officers, and all those guys just became such great buddies," she said Thursday. "They all came to visit Mike when he was sick.
"We truly have been blessed to have so much love and support of friends and our family. You want the suffering to end, of course. But it's hard to believe he's gone."
Funeral arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.