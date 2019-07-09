Former Scott County Administrator Glen Erickson was remembered Tuesday as a gentleman, a mentor, a friend and, above all, a professional.
Erickson, 77, who led the county's government for 20 years, died July 1 of chronic lymphoma. He was 77. He and his wife, Pamela, lived in Anthem, Arizona. A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 10 in Arizona.
Hired by Scott County as its second administrator in 1981, Erickson retired in 2001. The Augustana College graduate previously worked 15 years with Bi-State Metropolitan Planning Commission, including 10 years as its executive director.
"He was just a prince of a man," said Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn, who was one of many Quad-City leaders to call him a mentor. "Always (dressed in) coat and tie, always professional. He never got upset publicly."
"Glen always talked about preparedness, like the Boy Scout in him," he added. "(He taught me) don't let things happen by chance. Prepare for them. Plan for them. Anticipate them. Be patient and execute."
Ploehn, who credits his early education in city management to Erickson and former Davenport City Administrator Cowles Mallory, said "Glen was the quiet architect of a lot of things. He was the guy who made things happen."
While he never took credit, "He was the guy pulling the strings," Ploehn said.
Ray Wierson, who succeeded Erickson as administrator, said Erickson created the culture and philosophy at the county that remains today. Under his tenure the county instituted its PRIDE program (short for Professionalism, Responsiveness, Involvement, Dedication and Excellence).
"Talk to almost any employee and they know what that stands for," the retired Wierson said. "Glen created and developed the soul of the county, which was his PRIDE philosophy."
Erickson's leadership led Scott County to launch its strategic planning and goal-setting sessions as well as the regular meetings between the Board of Supervisors and the county's small towns and each of the individual county departments.
Scott County Planning and Development Director Tim Huey, who was hired under Erickson's administration, said "Glen was an equally balanced left and right brain person. He was creative and imaginative and disciplined and organized."
"The grand culture we have here in Scott County has many people's stamp on it, but Glen was the one responsible for making Scott County the quiet good government it is, and quiet in a good way," he added.
Erickson also was remembered for his sense of collaboration and cooperation.
"Glen believed Scott County had to be a leader in keeping the Quad-Cities together as a Quad-Cities," Huey said.
Ploehn also credited him for enhancing the relationships the county has with other Quad-City area governments, including Bettendorf. "He laid a lot of foundation."
Wierson, who previously served as county budget director for more than 20 years, said "Glen believed you should stay under the radar, get your work done, be effective. He didn't want to be in the headlines, do the interviews. He just wanted to get things done."